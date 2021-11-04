 Tua needs Parker and Parker needs Tua!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua needs Parker and Parker needs Tua!!

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
302
Reaction score
400
I told you guys if we were going to have any shot at beating the Bills last week we needed Parker to play. Tua to Parker was the main reason why this game was close in the first half. Once we stop throwing to him the Bills slowed our offense.
I am personally convinced Parker is a Top 3 receiver but he stays injured and has played with crappy OCs for all his career. Almost every time we play the Patriots and Parker plays we own their defense. I do not think any CB in the league can cover him even when he has no separation he still comes down or gets the ball. Remember how he made Stephen Gilmore the highest-rated look like a fool 2 years ago. Tua trusts Parker and is clearly in Sync with him.

Every great quarterback has that one receiver that they played with that help make them great.
  1. Montana Rice
  2. Peyton Harris
  3. Marino Duper
  4. Brady Gronk
If I am the Dolphins I would do whatever is possible to keep Parker and Tua heathly.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,100
Reaction score
2,925
Age
29
Location
Florida
Parker is a damn fine WR with or without Tua as long as he can get on the field.

Then again I'm Parkers #1 fan probably.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
2,875
Reaction score
718
Location
FLORIDA
dreamblk said:
do whatever is possible to keep Parker and Tua heathly.
Click to expand...

...Only way that would happen is if they would both retire from the sport of football and have them play golf although even then I am sure that Parker would find a way to miss time due to getting his foot run over by a golf cart or something of that nature...
golf cart GIF
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,221
Reaction score
13,394
Location
New Jersey
dreamblk said:
I told you guys if we were going to have any shot at beating the Bills last week we needed Parker to play. Tua to Parker was the main reason why this game was close in the first half. Once we stop throwing to him the Bills slowed our offense.
I am personally convinced Parker is a Top 3 receiver but he stays injured and has played with crappy OCs for all his career. Almost every time we play the Patriots and Parker plays we own their defense. I do not think any CB in the league can cover him even when he has no separation he still comes down or gets the ball. Remember how he made Stephen Gilmore the highest-rated look like a fool 2 years ago. Tua trusts Parker and is clearly in Sync with him.

Every great quarterback has that one receiver that they played with that help make them great.
  1. Montana Rice
  2. Peyton Harris
  3. Marino Duper
  4. Brady Gronk
If I am the Dolphins I would do whatever is possible to keep Parker and Tua heathly.
Click to expand...
I get the premise but Parker isn’t in the same stratosphere as the aforementioned receivers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom