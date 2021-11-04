Tua needs Parker and Parker needs Tua!!

Montana Rice Peyton Harris Marino Duper Brady Gronk

I told you guys if we were going to have any shot at beating the Bills last week we needed Parker to play. Tua to Parker was the main reason why this game was close in the first half. Once we stop throwing to him the Bills slowed our offense.I am personally convinced Parker is a Top 3 receiver but he stays injured and has played with crappy OCs for all his career. Almost every time we play the Patriots and Parker plays we own their defense. I do not think any CB in the league can cover him even when he has no separation he still comes down or gets the ball. Remember how he made Stephen Gilmore the highest-rated look like a fool 2 years ago. Tua trusts Parker and is clearly in Sync with him.Every great quarterback has that one receiver that they played with that help make them great.If I am the Dolphins I would