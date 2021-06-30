 Tua no more excuses. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua no more excuses.

I don't remember in the history of NFL, a team ever had first round picks in three starting WR positions. Assuming Waddle will start sometime at slot during the season. Plus the OL is stack with first and second rounders. Plus Tua himself is a first round. I don't think it ever happened that the QB and 3 WR are all first round. Not to mention, a second round TE.

Tua better step up. Anything short of top 10 overall QB ranking by season end is a disappointment.
 
Last edited:
Dan13Forever said:
I don't remember in the history of NFL, a team ever had first round picks in three starting WR positions. Assuming Waddle will start sometime at slot during the season. Plus the OL is stack with first and second rounders. Plus Tua himself is a first round. I don't think it ever happened that the QB and 3 WR are all first round. Not to mention, a second round TE.

Tua better step up. Anything short of top 10 overall QB ranking by season end is a disappointment.
Thats why most of us are excited about the season, while you are a wet blanket.
 
I am not buying the online yet. The left side needs to show me they can pick up stunts. That would be only reason I would play Davis at left guard. He might be good at communicating on those stunts
Otherwise I would not play him there simply because he isn’t strong enough.
Also need big improvement from Jackson
Because he wasn’t good enough.
I think right side will be okay if the rookie wins the right tackle spot and hunt at right guard.
 
Dan13Forever said:
I don't remember in the history of NFL, a team ever had first round picks in three starting WR positions. Assuming Waddle will start sometime at slot during the season. Plus the OL is stack with first and second rounders. Plus Tua himself is a first round. I don't think it ever happened that the QB and 3 WR are all first round. Not to mention, a second round TE.

Tua better step up. Anything short of top 10 overall QB ranking by season end is a disappointment.
So let me get this straight. When talking about Tua it is always I don't care if he was a 1st rounder or what he did in college it only matters what he did in the NFL. (9 games and coming of major surgery).

But other players well they where all high picks, which means they are great even if they haven't proven it in the NFL. Tua's fault if they don't become good right?
 
dan the fin said:
So let me get this straight. When talking about Tua it is always I don't care if he was a 1st rounder or what he did in college it only matters what he did in the NFL. (9 games and coming of major surgery).

But other players well they where all high picks, which means they are great even if they haven't proven it in the NFL. Tua's fault if they don't become good right?
Sounds like you are already looking for excuses. I thought we all thought Tua will be a great QB. Hmmm, ok, RT all over again.
 
bane said:
I am not buying the online yet. The left side needs to show me they can pick up stunts. That would be only reason I would play Davis at left guard. He might be good at communicating on those stunts
Otherwise I would not play him there simply because he isn’t strong enough.
Also need big improvement from Jackson
Because he wasn’t good enough.
I think right side will be okay if the rookie wins the right tackle spot and hunt at right guard.
I've seen good QB had success with a whole lot less.

Just curious, are you saying that we need an OL similar to Dallas few years back in order for Tua to play up to his potential?
 
Draft status doesn't mean anything, we're still talking about a rookie receiver, mistakes will be made.

That said, I'm not looking to win the SB this year, though it'd be nice, what I'm looking for is year to year improvement. And as evident by reports, off season workouts, more time to familiarize with the playbook, and the size he's put on, Tua is doing everything in his capability to make those improvements on his end.

I'm thrilled we're loaded with first round picks, but I've seen plenty of guys drafted in the first round that in hindsight shouldn't have been, so the jury is out on how they'll contribute.
 
AZStryker said:
Maybe not spamming a Dolphin’s message board with hate towards a key player on the team is the better idea to “add more traffic.”
First day on internet sports message board?
If you want a board only see things you agree with, start your own.
 
Dan13Forever said:
Sounds like you are already looking for excuses. I thought we all thought Tua will be a great QB. Hmmm, ok, RT all over again.
Wow right over your head. I am not makings excuses or saying will be good or who won't be.

I am pointing out your hypocrisy. When talking about Tua being good or not it is always who cares about college or being picked high you always say look at the NFL and use PFF grades to back that up. But then you claim he is surrounded by talent and base that of them being high picks. Why are you not using their PFF grades? Oh right that won't fit your Tua narrative near as well.

Again I am not saying who will be good or not. Just pointing how you flip flop around on how you want to rate talent biased on how it fits your agenda.
 
DolfanAdam said:
Draft status doesn't mean anything, we're still talking about a rookie receiver, mistakes will be made.

That said, I'm not looking to win the SB this year, though it'd be nice, what I'm looking for is year to year improvement. And as evident by reports, off season workouts, more time to familiarize with the playbook, and the size he's put on, Tua is doing everything in his capability to make those improvements on his end.

I'm thrilled we're loaded with first round picks, but I've seen plenty of guys drafted in the first round that in hindsight shouldn't have been, so the jury is out on how they'll contribute.
Talent for Parker and Fuller is proven. Waddle is as can't miss as it gets. My point is, if Tua fails to make a big leap forward, it is not because the talents around him.
 
Last edited:
