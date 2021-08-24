Tua On NFL.COM List As Potential Year Two MVP.

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 12,512
- Reaction score
- 31,286
- Location
- Land of Loco!
NFL MVP award: Nine candidates to follow in footsteps of 'Year 2' winners
Can Justin Herbert be named MVP in his second pro season? Will Tom Brady take it home in his second year with the Bucs? Garrett Podell uses an eye-catching trend to project nine candidates to win MVP.
www.nfl.com
"Consider the two stat lines from Dolphins rookie quarterbacks below. Which belongs to Tagovailoa, and which belongs to Hall of Famer Dan Marino?
- Quarterback A in 9 starts: 6-3 W-L, 63.9 completion percentage, 200.6 passing yards per game, 11 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Quarterback B in 9 starts: 7-2 W-L, 58.4 completion percentage, 218.9 passing yards per game, 17 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
If you guessed Quarterback A was Tagovailoa, you're correct. There's been some hand-wringing about a lack of deep completions in 2020 (he had just seven of 20-plus air yards). But Tagovailoa led the NFL with a 47.5 completion percentage on tight-window throws (in which the targeted player has fewer than 1 yard of separation), among those with a minimum of 40 such throws. I will allow that this is an especially bold prediction. And yet, this is his first fully healthy offseason after dealing with rehabilitation from a college hip injury in 2020. The Dolphins have also added track star (and former Alabama teammate) Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Will Fuller to the pass-catching arsenal. So it's plausible to imagine Tagovailoa taking a Marino-like leap as a sophomore."