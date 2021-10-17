Tua only wins games! Yay

bat203 said: Expected better than field goals.. want my money back Click to expand...

I understand what you saying… this is basically a big ? For the people that say all he does is win. When in reality in most his wins the defense kept us in the game. Just like they did today and we didn’t capitalize…Even then tua actually started solid and showed flashes of greatness. The issue is consistency. Be coaching or tua not keeping the heat turned up… all in all he played against the jags so its hard to judge.In the end its confidence building and maybe he can build on it. I still am not sold, doesnt mean i give up.