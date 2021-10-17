 Tua only wins games! Yay | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua only wins games! Yay

F

Fan Man

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 11, 2011
Messages
60
Reaction score
54
bat203 said:
Expected better than field goals.. want my money back 😤
Click to expand...
Not sure about Tua to be honest. Also not sure how to grade him due to the fact he has yet to have a real coach. Its obvious the coaches cannot develop players at all. Its every position even X looks lost at times. So it all leads back to terrible coaching and an owner who can't hire a proper staff.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Rookie
Joined
Oct 3, 2021
Messages
72
Reaction score
136
Age
28
Location
West Palm Beach, FL
Tua looked sharp after the pick and had all the momentum, and then they just decided to play it safe and run the ball with terrible RB's and never took any intermediate or deep shots again. They basically took the ball out of the hands of the "franchise QB." This coaching staff has failed him.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,481
Reaction score
5,534
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
QB was 33/47 for over 320 yards, while Brissett threw in another 25, but when we should have been driving for a score the team called running plays on 4/7 plays of its last drive.

Don't confuse bad coaching with bad QB play.
 
D

dreamblk

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
110
Reaction score
161
Lilseb561 said:
Tua looked sharp after the pick and had all the momentum, and then they just decided to play it safe and run the ball with terrible RB's and never took any intermediate or deep shots again. They basically took the ball out of the hands of the "franchise QB." This coaching staff has failed him.
Click to expand...
Exactly well said
 
Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
939
Reaction score
1,103
Location
Phoenix
Sirspud said:
QB was 33/47 for over 320 yards, while Brissett threw in another 25, but when we should have been driving for a score the team called running plays on 4/7 plays of its last drive.

Don't confuse bad coaching with bad QB play.
Click to expand...
Comparing Brissett's numbers vs the Bucs, and Tua's numbers against the former worst team in football is the definition of insanity.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,882
Reaction score
5,868
bat203 said:
Expected better than field goals.. want my money back 😤
Click to expand...
I get it. If the team wins it's not on him because it's a team game, but if he loses it's on him.

Of course I don't agree with this logic, but it seems common in these parts.

At this point I'm cool with riding with Tua and see where that train goes or trading him and letting him play with an NFL caliber franchise. Really a win win at this point.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
860
Reaction score
153
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
bat203 said:
Expected better than field goals.. want my money back 😤
Click to expand...
I understand what you saying… this is basically a big ? For the people that say all he does is win. When in reality in most his wins the defense kept us in the game. Just like they did today and we didn’t capitalize…

Even then tua actually started solid and showed flashes of greatness. The issue is consistency. Be coaching or tua not keeping the heat turned up… all in all he played against the jags so its hard to judge.

In the end its confidence building and maybe he can build on it. I still am not sold, doesnt mean i give up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom