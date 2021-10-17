Tua only wins games! Yay

Unfortunately bud, he was the best player on the team today…….
Not sure about Tua to be honest. Also not sure how to grade him due to the fact he has yet to have a real coach. Its obvious the coaches cannot develop players at all. Its every position even X looks lost at times. So it all leads back to terrible coaching and an owner who can't hire a proper staff.
Exactly well saidTua looked sharp after the pick and had all the momentum, and then they just decided to play it safe and run the ball with terrible RB's and never took any intermediate or deep shots again. They basically took the ball out of the hands of the "franchise QB." This coaching staff has failed him.
Comparing Brissett's numbers vs the Bucs, and Tua's numbers against the former worst team in football is the definition of insanity.QB was 33/47 for over 320 yards, while Brissett threw in another 25, but when we should have been driving for a score the team called running plays on 4/7 plays of its last drive.
Don't confuse bad coaching with bad QB play.
I get it. If the team wins it's not on him because it's a team game, but if he loses it's on him.
I understand what you saying… this is basically a big ? For the people that say all he does is win. When in reality in most his wins the defense kept us in the game. Just like they did today and we didn’t capitalize…
