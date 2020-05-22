Tua projections at QB 2020

mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
2,112
Reaction score
4,546
Haven't seen this posted ... if so please merge or delete ... no idea why the link won't post ... a bleacher report article 2020 stat predictions for all starting QB's

Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?

Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown




 
Last edited:
NEPA Phin Phan

NEPA Phin Phan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2011
Messages
150
Reaction score
128
mwestberry said:
Haven't seen this posted ... if so please merge or delete

Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?

Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Click to expand...
so we will have 6700+ yds passing? Or is this either or, not both?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
10,462
Reaction score
11,183
Location
Montreal
mwestberry said:
Haven't seen this posted ... if so please merge or delete ... no idea why the link won't post ... a bleacher report article 2020 stat predictions for all starting QB's

Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?

Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown




Click to expand...
Fitzpartick sounds about right, I'd add more total yards for that amount of attempts, although I doubt he throws more passes than he did last year. I expect around the same ratios but lower numbers. As for Tua, that'd be a successful season for him thats for sure.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Joined
Sep 19, 2006
Messages
2,789
Reaction score
774
Age
47
Think he will play 4 games. 136 passes 88 complete 1067 yards 8 TD,s 4 picks 9 rushes 67 yards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom