Tua projections at QB 2020

mwestberry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 2,112
- Reaction score
- 4,546
Haven't seen this posted ... if so please merge or delete ... no idea why the link won't post ... a bleacher report article 2020 stat predictions for all starting QB's
Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?
Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?
Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns
Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Last edited: