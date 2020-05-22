Tua projections at QB 2020

mwestberry said: Haven't seen this posted ... if so please merge or delete ... no idea why the link won't post ... a bleacher report article 2020 stat predictions for all starting QB's



Anybody disagree? Would this be acceptable with the current team?



Projected Stats (Fitzpatrick): 314 completions, 507 attempts, 3,310 yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 47 carries, 222 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

Projected Stats (Tagovailoa): 322 completions, 470 attempts, 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 29 carries, 197 rushing yards, 1 touchdown









Click to expand...

Fitzpartick sounds about right, I'd add more total yards for that amount of attempts, although I doubt he throws more passes than he did last year. I expect around the same ratios but lower numbers. As for Tua, that'd be a successful season for him thats for sure.