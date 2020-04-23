Tua question

ChrisEAS said: Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.



He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.

The lesson from Andrew Luck is you do not allow a talent like that get beat up year in and year out. Only to finally see the error of their ways and finally draft some high end talent on the line.Too bad it was too late.As for Tua. Do you get tired of saying the same thing over and over for the last 6 months?