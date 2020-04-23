Tua question

sounds like Tagovailoa. You will hear it about 400 times on TV tonight
 
Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.

He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.
 
Based on how canned and brainlessly repeated the info is on ESPN, his last name is pronounced:

"The real question is how much has that hip healed? With the covid crisis, teams can't check out their prospects like they would in prior years."

Expect to hear THAT more than his last name today and tomorrow. Ugh.
 
Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.

He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.
This feels desperate
 
Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.

He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.
The lesson from Andrew Luck is you do not allow a talent like that get beat up year in and year out. Only to finally see the error of their ways and finally draft some high end talent on the line.

Too bad it was too late.

As for Tua. Do you get tired of saying the same thing over and over for the last 6 months?
 
