Tua question

OmegaPhinsFan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2020
- Messages
- 426
- Reaction score
- 414
- Age
- 45
- Location
- The Cave, FL
I hope this doesn't get merged. what's the proper pronunciation of his last name?
Thanks
Thanks
guess someone's gonna be up from 2AM-6AMsounds like Tagovailoa. You will hear it about 400 times on TV tonight
Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.
He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.
Close enough. In a room with 1,000,000 people if that name was called out, Tua would be the only person to think "that's me."Tongue
o
vai
loa
*Correct me if Im wrong
Theres nothing to ask about Tua. He is glass.
He played behind a strong OL in college, and still got hurt. NFL is bigger, faster, stronger...learn from Andrew Luck.....Tua wont last 5 years in the nfl as a starter. If that.
And nowsounds like Tagovailoa. You will hear it about 400 times on TV tonight