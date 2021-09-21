TUA... Stay Away, Your Future is Depending on it

Well joined the other side but not for the same rational. Tua should take all the time in the world to heal. Funny I see a blind fold one either on Tua's being sacrificed or 2, Flores inability to have much of a clue of a valued and strong offense. OL, all inexperienced and FA scrubs to upgrade, led by 1st year Coordinators... lol 5 TE's......WTF never seen anything like this





Realized though it took a while that the HC and people in power are so set in their ways and Ego's so large that it makes NO difference what basic fundamentals principals have proven to be successful for years are now an exception to the organizations rule.

Clear and obvious to those with their eyes open to see the ridiculous and surprising Egocentric madness of a leader willing to hold on to an anchor while the ship is going down, thinking that it will all work out or he could breath under water.



True, Our head coach has exceptional defense abilities. But a good HC needs all around wisdom and awareness to face and change poor decisions and not thinking he can put a squre peg neatly in a round hole. Ability and insight to add on a qualified group of talented coaches with experience to HIS staff, especially considering the lack of experience of 90% to 100% of the OL.

Sadly we have a loose cannon facing our own troops in the offensive dept and an ego unwilling to face the reality thats continuing to be played out. To many Fans thinking that the cannon facing them is shooting blanks.

Not going to get into the many actual neglected moves because they are clear and to obvious to those who I actually care about their view point.



I don't see this organization putting Tua in the best situation for him to use his IMO many exceptional skills. The Org is going to get him hurt sooner or later and thats why I'm saying TUA Heal up for a few weeks and see what disastrous path our offense is being led down so that at least you are healthy and able to have a career in the NFL.....



This Org. ( Flores) doesn't care about you and you were never their choice so like children are making you pay to prove their stupidity...



Please Tua take time to heal and don't rush, Flores ship on this course he's taking it will not last past a year the most





Hey Flores like to see you line up as QB and get him a taste of your own crap...