 TUA... Stay Away, Your Future is Depending on it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TUA... Stay Away, Your Future is Depending on it

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,783
Reaction score
1,334
Well joined the other side but not for the same rational. Tua should take all the time in the world to heal. Funny I see a blind fold one either on Tua's being sacrificed or 2, Flores inability to have much of a clue of a valued and strong offense. OL, all inexperienced and FA scrubs to upgrade, led by 1st year Coordinators... lol 5 TE's......WTF never seen anything like this


Realized though it took a while that the HC and people in power are so set in their ways and Ego's so large that it makes NO difference what basic fundamentals principals have proven to be successful for years are now an exception to the organizations rule.
Clear and obvious to those with their eyes open to see the ridiculous and surprising Egocentric madness of a leader willing to hold on to an anchor while the ship is going down, thinking that it will all work out or he could breath under water.

True, Our head coach has exceptional defense abilities. But a good HC needs all around wisdom and awareness to face and change poor decisions and not thinking he can put a squre peg neatly in a round hole. Ability and insight to add on a qualified group of talented coaches with experience to HIS staff, especially considering the lack of experience of 90% to 100% of the OL.
Sadly we have a loose cannon facing our own troops in the offensive dept and an ego unwilling to face the reality thats continuing to be played out. To many Fans thinking that the cannon facing them is shooting blanks.
Not going to get into the many actual neglected moves because they are clear and to obvious to those who I actually care about their view point.

I don't see this organization putting Tua in the best situation for him to use his IMO many exceptional skills. The Org is going to get him hurt sooner or later and thats why I'm saying TUA Heal up for a few weeks and see what disastrous path our offense is being led down so that at least you are healthy and able to have a career in the NFL.....

This Org. ( Flores) doesn't care about you and you were never their choice so like children are making you pay to prove their stupidity...

Please Tua take time to heal and don't rush, Flores ship on this course he's taking it will not last past a year the most


Hey Flores like to see you line up as QB and get him a taste of your own crap...
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,328
Reaction score
2,008
Age
44
Location
MD
cuzinvinny said:
Well joined the other side but not for the same rational. Tua should take all the time in the world to heal. Funny I see a blind fold one either on Tua's being sacrificed or 2, Flores inability to have much of a clue of a valued and strong offense. OL, all inexperienced and FA scrubs to upgrade, led by 1st year Coordinators... lol 5 TE's......WTF never seen anything like this


Realized though it took a while that the HC and people in power are so set in their ways and Ego's so large that it makes NO difference what basic fundamentals principals have proven to be successful for years are now an exception to the organizations rule.
Clear and obvious to those with their eyes open to see the ridiculous and surprising Egocentric madness of a leader willing to hold on to an anchor while the ship is going down, thinking that it will all work out or he could breath under water.

True, Our head coach has exceptional defense abilities. But a good HC needs all around wisdom and awareness to face and change poor decisions and not thinking he can put a squre peg neatly in a round hole. Ability and insight to add on a qualified group of talented coaches with experience to HIS staff, especially considering the lack of experience of 90% to 100% of the OL.
Sadly we have a loose cannon facing our own troops in the offensive dept and an ego unwilling to face the reality thats continuing to be played out. To many Fans thinking that the cannon facing them is shooting blanks.
Not going to get into the many actual neglected moves because they are clear and to obvious to those who I actually care about their view point.

I don't see this organization putting Tua in the best situation for him to use his IMO many exceptional skills. The Org is going to get him hurt sooner or later and thats why I'm saying TUA Heal up for a few weeks and see what disastrous path our offense is being led down so that at least you are healthy and able to have a career in the NFL.....

This Org. ( Flores) doesn't care about you and you were never their choice so like children are making you pay to prove their stupidity...

Please Tua take time to heal and don't rush, Flores ship on this course he's taking it will not last past a year the most


Hey Flores like to see you line up as QB and get him a taste of your own crap...
Click to expand...
Uhm, but he was their choice.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,783
Reaction score
1,334
Schleprock said:
Uhm, but he was their choice
Click to expand...
Been stated over and over by many sources that

.... Flores and Marino wanted Herbert ( a little factual info for those that didn't know )

Grier I think was on the Tua bandwagon but know Ross wanted Tua....
And finding out its not nice to fool with Mother Nature and Flores...lol
 
Last edited:
N

NMB Fin

Active Roster
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
525
Reaction score
321
Location
Miami
This is a built an excuse and it’s weak. Either he is the answer or he isn’t. Don’t need to bury him yet but the evaluation should be made before the end of the year. I think it’s looking more and more likely like we blew that pick as well , if that’s the case we need to move on as soon as possible. The other route is a viscious cycle that leads to a wasted 3-4 years. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The kid has earned everyone’s respect in regards to how tough he is , now let’s see him get it done with the ball in his hands.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,550
Reaction score
7,504
ChitownPhins28 said:
It's rumored that Stephen Ross jammed the Tua pick down their throats.
Click to expand...
If true maybe that buys them a 4th year, however the botched rebuild axe has to fall on someone and it won’t be Ross. Grier and Flo better hope This rookie class performs as 19-20 look abysmal as well as most FA pick ups. That’s their only hope IMo
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,539
Reaction score
1,398
Well, that's disappointing and signs that this team will never be a contender if the owner tries to be Dan Snyder/early Jerry Jones and force picks over the scouts/GM/coaches.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,783
Reaction score
1,334
NMB Fin said:
This is a built an excuse and it’s weak. Either he is the answer or he isn’t. Don’t need to bury him yet but the evaluation should be made before the end of the year. I think it’s looking more and more likely like we blew that pick as well , if that’s the case we need to move on as soon as possible. The other route is a viscious cycle that leads to a wasted 3-4 years. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The kid has earned everyone’s respect in regards to how tough he is , now let’s see him get it done with the ball in his hands.
Click to expand...
Funny , you actually believe that. A QB needing a offensive line, now theres a surprise right.

Hey He's played 12 NFL real games he shouldn't need an OL.

You do know what an Offensive line is ?

" Either he is the answer or he isn’t. " ya like Tannahill.....
No wonder Flores gets away with this insanity...
 
D

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
3,988
Reaction score
4,150
Age
40
Location
Tampa
I’d give him a few weeks to rest but he needs to play vs the Bucs! I just bought tickets to the Bucs game on the 50, 3rd row from the Dolphins side.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,783
Reaction score
1,334
todays example :


Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz

From PM:" Roster change involving veteran offensive linemen; Dolphins say Austin Jackson must play better; "




WOW ! who'd a thunk Jackson should play better ? Flores sure is an Offensive genius.

Come back Tua, no worries mate we will fill that hole with another scub or even THINK about finding another hasbeen cheap to stand out there a LT...

This is not just so sad but more pathetic...Tua stay Home !
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,188
Reaction score
1,035
ChitownPhins28 said:
It's rumored that Stephen Ross jammed the Tua pick down their throats.
Click to expand...

If this is true he needs to sell the team. You don’t do that kinda shvt as an owner. Its looking like that was a really bad decision, whoever made it. Add in the fact that they don’t know how to protect their investment and it’s just all around bad.
 
N

NMB Fin

Active Roster
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
525
Reaction score
321
Location
Miami
cuzinvinny said:
Funny , you actually believe that. A QB needing a offensive line, now theres a surprise right.

Hey He's played 12 NFL real games he shouldn't need an OL.

You do know what an Offensive line is ?

" Either he is the answer or he isn’t. " ya like Tannahill.....
No wonder Flores gets away with this insanity...
Click to expand...
you think you made such a powerful point but all you did is point out for the 50,000,000,0000 what we all have known for 10 years. WE. DONT. HAVE. AN. OFFENSIVE.LINE!. Great job.
The question is about Tua which again , he should be able to be evaluated regardless of how embarrassing our line is. This is why Grier and the Scouting Dept make millions and we are on a dolphins message board mid week. They are not paid to guess.
Lastly, they can have 5 pro bowlers on the line, thats far from the end all be all. We still punted on RB's, punted on LB, Have to address the D line. Get over the obsession with offensive lines, nobody does it as much as we do as its such a convenient excuse.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,836
Reaction score
9,736
I agree Jackson needs a break. But I don't hope it's at the peril of keeping Davis at OT. Eich either side and Little? Hunt? Coleman?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,139
Reaction score
18,251
Location
Bahamas
cuzinvinny said:
Been stated over and over by many sources that

.... Flores and Marino wanted Herbert ( a little factual info for those that didn't know )

Grier I think was on the Tua bandwagon but know Ross wanted Tua....
And finding out its not nice to fool with Mother Nature and Flores...lol
Click to expand...
Multiple sources had Watson to Miami a done deal and the Dolphins already released a statement that Ross does not interfere in football decisions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom