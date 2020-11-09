Tua Support Thread***

Hare Phishna
King of the Moondoggers
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 25,151
- Reaction score
- 4,551
- Location
- Hong Kong Harry's
Gentlemen,
I propose we worship Tua as a god.
That is all.
I propose we worship Tua as a god.
That is all.
Asterisks... This must be an official finheaven thread
I’m proud to say I was one of those few way before the tank talk was started. ?some around here have been doing that since the bs tank-talk.
Tua (And Eric Clapton) is GodGentlemen,
I propose we worship Tua as a god.
That is all.
Slow the drinking down lol.Gentlemen,
I propose we worship Tua as a god.
That is all.