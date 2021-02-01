 Tua Tagovailoa believes he's Miami Dolphins' franchise QB, but says he must 'prove' it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa believes he's Miami Dolphins' franchise QB, but says he must 'prove' it

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,446
Reaction score
242
www.espn.com

Tua: Must 'prove' I'm Dolphins' franchise QB

Tua Tagovailoa believes he can be the Dolphins' franchise QB but says he has to "prove" it after an inconsistent rookie season.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Love to hear it at least. I was against drafting him simply for injury, not talent. He is ours now and continues to prove it everywhere except for the field flashes. Lets see what weapons or protection they give him this offseason. I think we are all seeing Watson isn't coming here so refocus as fans. Miami has no track record in the current structure of this trade happening, especially now after Stafford thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom