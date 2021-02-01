Tua Tagovailoa believes he's Miami Dolphins' franchise QB, but says he must 'prove' it

Tua: Must 'prove' I'm Dolphins' franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa believes he can be the Dolphins' franchise QB but says he has to "prove" it after an inconsistent rookie season.

Love to hear it at least. I was against drafting him simply for injury, not talent. He is ours now and continues to prove it everywhere except for the field flashes. Lets see what weapons or protection they give him this offseason. I think we are all seeing Watson isn't coming here so refocus as fans. Miami has no track record in the current structure of this trade happening, especially now after Stafford thing.