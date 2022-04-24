Tua Tagovailoa Delivers Honest Take on Dolphins' New-Look Offense Tua Tagovailoa had the long-awaited opportunity to work alongside Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during the team’s voluntary veteran workouts this past week. From individual workouts to throwing passes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa got a glimpse of what will be to come on the...

“Well, we’ve only had two days of really getting into the offense, so there’s not much installed within the run, the run action and play passes that we have,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s very similar to what I’ve run at Alabama, which in a sense makes it a little easier as far as verbiage and whatnot. But that’s still a challenge, learning the verbiage, learning where everyone is going, hearing Mike (McDaniel) or Frank (Smith) or whoever it is in the headset trying to give the call and then recalling it to the offense.“That’s still something that I’ve got to continue to get better at.”