Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens

I'm not allowed to watch Dolphins - Ravens games anymore.



Missed last years game. Fins win in upset 22-7.



Watched the game yesterday but went home in frustration at the end of the 3rd quarter. Missed one of the biggest come backs in team history.



I hope the Dolphins don't meet the Ravens in the playoffs. Its been so long since we've had a shot at a playoff win that I'd hate not watching it!