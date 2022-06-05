 Tua Tagovailoa explains how Mike McDaniel is different than any coach he's had | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa explains how Mike McDaniel is different than any coach he's had

“I’ve got to be hard on myself,” Tagovailoa said after Day 2 of minicamp. “Mike is a little different. Mike is always trying to encourage you and trying to keep you going so for me it’s a little backwards where I’m used to being hard on myself and the coach getting hard on me, too, whereas I’m getting hard on myself and he’s trying to tell me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be okay. We’re only in May. We’re only in June.’ There’s a lot more time to grow, but It’s been cool.

“It’s been different. Like I said I’ve never been around a coach like this who’s just extremely positive. Growing up, my dad’s always been hard on me. My high school coach has been hard on me. Coach (Nick) Saban has been hard on me and all the coaches that I’ve had prior, they’ve all been hard on me. (Mike McDaniel is) hard, but he takes another alleyway, if you will, on kind of teaching and helping.”

