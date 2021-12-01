Tua Tagovailoa Is the Leagues Best RPO Passer—and That’s All

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All — The Ringer The second-year pro has surged recently. But he’ll need more in his arsenal than just run-pass options to become the Dolphins’ franchise QB.

The OCs have taken a lot of heat this year, some of it justified for particular plays called in crucial situations, but I think it is time to acknowledge they have done a good job implementing a system that continuously evolves designed to utilize Tua's strengths…quick decision-making, quick feet, quick release, accuracy, ball placement including when he is not set.Keep in mind Tua has played 6.5 games this year and Brissett 5.5, with essentially the same number of pass plays (Tua = 234 attempts; 10 sacks: Brissett = 225 attempts; 18 sacks).The below article does a good job of breaking down Miami's offensive scheme designed to take advantage of Tua's elite traits and where Tua can improve.