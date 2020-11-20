Tua Tagovailoa says his Mom, Diane, instilled peaceful, optimistic mindset

mrbunglez
The snap was low and the ball was on the ground, but Tua Tagovailoa didn't panic.

It was third down and a Charger was about to club him in the back, but Tua quickly plucked up the ball and flung it high and far for 23 yards to DeVante Parker.

"I didn’t know the ball hit the ground until after the play," Parker, the Dolphins receiver said. "But Tua still put the ball in the right spot."

Total calm. Total control. Total belief that it would all work out.

"He is a glass-half-full guy," Miami offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said of Tua. "Everything is going to work out. Everything is going to get better. Everything is going to be just fine."

As Bob Marley once crowed, "Don't worry. About a thing, 'Cause every little thing gonna be all right." But for Tua, all of 22, what is the origin of that mindset?

"I would say that I probably get that from my mom," Tagovailoa said this week. "My mom thinks that everything is going to be good. She is a very optimistic person. She is very prayerful over her kids. I would say I get that from my mom. When everyone else panics, mom is the one to say, ‘OK everybody, relax. Everything is going to be good.’"


Tua Tagovailoa says his Mom, Diane, instilled peaceful, optimistic mindset

Tua Tagovailoa believes every little thing's gonna be all right. The Dolphins benefit from his Mom Diane's mindset.
artdnj
unbelievable play by Tua, that's what we have been missing
 
And that quick release to get rid of the ball before getting hit. Reminiscent of some other QB who used to play in a Dolphin uniform.
 
