Tua Tagovailoa says rookie season was 'below average,' addresses Deshaun Watson

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not pleased with how his first season in the NFL went.
"I would describe my rookie season as below average," Tagovailoa said Monday morning on Schein on Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "This past season wasn't up to my expectation that I have for myself. But there were a lot of things that I was able to learn from. Being able to look at the defenses and how different all of the schemes are with defensive coordinators. Everyone runs different things. Hopefully I can compartmentalize everything and have a much better season next year."
