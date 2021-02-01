Tua Tagovailoa says rookie season was 'below average,' addresses Deshaun Watson

I know people in here will throw Herbert out there, and will more likely mention everything disappointing we have heard already. As Far as I know, Miami doesn't do a great job a developing quarterbacks, or even hiring head coaches. We are making progress in terms of wins with Flores, and the ceiling has been set at 10 wins already regardless whether we won certain games because of luck or not. We are expecting more than 10 wins this season, and if this team is serious about sticking to their plan then they are going to do everything in their power to develop Tua. I do feel better that Miami brought in Fry to help him develop. Regardless who sits at QB, this team needs to bolster the receiver corps, and have the best players in that offensive line. Then use the other rounds to add more depth to the team defensively. We cannot afford to give 3 first round picks for a player that we won't know if they will be even happy being here, and that we may not have the receivers they want in order for him to be happy here. Or even worse, what would happen if we get someone, they get injured, and now those 3 picks just went down the drain? People need to realize this coming draft is big. That 3 overall pick is so important right now.