 Tua Tagovailoa says rookie season was 'below average,' addresses Deshaun Watson

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not pleased with how his first season in the NFL went.

"I would describe my rookie season as below average," Tagovailoa said Monday morning on Schein on Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "This past season wasn't up to my expectation that I have for myself. But there were a lot of things that I was able to learn from. Being able to look at the defenses and how different all of the schemes are with defensive coordinators. Everyone runs different things. Hopefully I can compartmentalize everything and have a much better season next year."

Tua Tagovailoa says rookie season was 'below average,' addresses Deshaun Watson

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: My rookie season was 'below average'
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

I know people in here will throw Herbert out there, and will more likely mention everything disappointing we have heard already. As Far as I know, Miami doesn't do a great job a developing quarterbacks, or even hiring head coaches. We are making progress in terms of wins with Flores, and the ceiling has been set at 10 wins already regardless whether we won certain games because of luck or not. We are expecting more than 10 wins this season, and if this team is serious about sticking to their plan then they are going to do everything in their power to develop Tua. I do feel better that Miami brought in Fry to help him develop. Regardless who sits at QB, this team needs to bolster the receiver corps, and have the best players in that offensive line. Then use the other rounds to add more depth to the team defensively. We cannot afford to give 3 first round picks for a player that we won't know if they will be even happy being here, and that we may not have the receivers they want in order for him to be happy here. Or even worse, what would happen if we get someone, they get injured, and now those 3 picks just went down the drain? People need to realize this coming draft is big. That 3 overall pick is so important right now.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Below average in general, or for a rookie quarterback? I think Tua is being hard on himself, but I like that. He definitely wasn't quite as good as I expected, but I am hopeful he will reach his ceiling.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

How is this shocking news? I don't know anyone on this board who doesn't think Tua's season was below average for a starter in the NFL. Even those of us who are still behind him feel that way. We are banking on the growth that we expect from a full offseason, strength training, and better weapons.
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

I'm happy that he gets it. He knows he has a lot of work to do and sounds like he is willing to do it. I don't know if he is "the one" or not but I do like his attitude. It was interesting to heard how the Bama offense worked when he was there. He has a lot more on his plate now. He answered the DW question the best you could. The draft and free agency will tell the tale.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Rookies struggle, the kid is hard on himself which is good, can he grow from the experience? Absolutely. Let's see what a real off season and more time removed from the injury does for Tua. Also, maybe an offensive system built around him and added playmakers across the board could catapult him development wise. Lots to look forward too.
 
Jimi

Jimi

He says all the right things and is easy to root for. Just hope he regains his mobility and improves.
 
1

1972forever

I think Tua is going to develop into one of the best QB’s in the entire league over the next few years. I have no interest in trading for any other QB except possibly Mahomes, which isn’t happening. So build around Tua and hire an OC who can best utilize Tua’s skill set and watch the Dolphin offense take off in the coming years.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

I think how shockingly good Herbert and Burrow were has added a never-before seen pressure on Tua.

Peyton Manning looked awful his rookie year. Also, Peyton didn't have 2 And in his draft class that performed at such a high level.
I think the future with Tua is bright. Tua isnt a gunslinger like Rodgers. He is this generation's Drew Brees.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Flo and Grier need to pull him in their office and speak to him truthfully with no BS and let him know what’s going on. Kid doesn’t deserve all this **** surrounding him.
 
sn9ke.eyes

sn9ke.eyes

So Patrick cleverly half-joked with Tua that he was considering purchasing a #1 Dolphins jersey, but wanted to know if he should wait until August.

"Honestly I'm not too sure," Tua said. "I can't control things I can't control. I can control working hard."
What a great perspective. This guy has the maturity and work ethic.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Good luck Tua. Do best you can. Dont but to much pressure on ur self. I dont know how this going turn out...
 
RidinTheTuaTrain

RidinTheTuaTrain

mnphinfan said:
How is this shocking news? I don't know anyone on this board who doesn't think Tua's season was below average for a starter in the NFL. Even those of us who are still behind him feel that way. We are banking on the growth that we expect from a full offseason, strength training, and better weapons.
Literally no one said it was
 
