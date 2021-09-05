Tua Tagovailoa Talks Support From Brian Flores, Blocking Out Rumors, Mac Jones Battle

You have to love the character of guys that Grier and Flores are bringing in. They clearly do follow that self professed ideal of bring in guys who eat, breathe and sleep football. I love hearing that Tua doesn't even have cable and that he only uses social media as a marketing tool. Tua would probably make a horrible Trivial Pursuit partner, but that focus will help him become a great QB.



I also think that the lack of a preseason and an off-season spent rehabbing rather than preparing on the field is an under considered factor in Tua's play last year. I personally don't think he played poorly last year. In fact, I would say he was above average compared to your typical rookie QB. But I still think he was a shell of what we'll get this year. My impression of Tua is that he isn't particularly book smart. I think he primarily learns with physical reps (kin-esthetic learning). When he said he didn't know the playbook well enough last season, I think it was an honest assessment. I'm sure he studied the playbook a ton. I would guess he studied it more than most. But his learning style is one where he doesn't really "get it" until he runs/sees the same concept on the field. I think that's what he talking about when asked that question in the video.