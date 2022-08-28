Tua Tagovailoa: "We're ready..."

This team looks ready... We're all pondering about Mike McDaniel being a rook HC and shit like you usually need a handful of weeks for an offense to gel but... Im not buying it, not this time around. Sure go ahead and tell me pre-season, not all starters on D, vanilla!!!! Nevermind all that... Thats 3 drives without a flag, 3 drives without a high snap, major ****up on OL, bad coaching decisions(if we're not talking about the decision to have these guys play to begin with)... Nothing....



Just sound ****ing football...



I've been re-watching the first 3 series on repeat and this team looks ready, everyone seems to know WTF they're supposed to do on any given play... Hell the first play of the game, that shit looks underthrown, it isnt, or at least it was designed to be underthrown. That throw travels ~55 yards in the air and its not like Tua tooks some misteps on it either... It was on time. Thing is, that ball needed about 10 more yards to hit Hill in stride, there's no way you design a PA to hit a guy like Hill in stride downfield... You just throw it up away from the safety and let him do what he does. Majority of his highlights is him doing just that.



All that being said... **** the Pats!