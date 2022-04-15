 Tua Tale of the Tape | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tale of the Tape

NBP81

Very good article... Pretty much emphasizes the fact that we really dont dont what we have in Tua because of the circumstances... Though I dont like the part about the split that focus on Tua throwing beyond the sticks when not pressured. This is a reason I dont like using analytics exclusively for specific cases, when Im going full analytics, Im focusing on trends.

Reason being is that in this specific instance, Tua throwing beyond the sticks/not pressured, I've actually watched his throws in those multiple times and know exactly what the environment was on those, I've got a bunch of screen shots as a result. When the Fins decided to take shots, they kept a bunch of people back to block, and given that defenses around the league had no problem getting pressure without blitzing, this resulted in the Fins having 6-7 blockers back there blocking 3-4-5 defenders on many occasions.

Here's an example...

Image 22.png

Thats 8 Fins in the backfield at Tua's back of his drop against 4 rushers... What do you think downfield looks like? 3 guys out on routes vs 7 defenders...

Here's another one...

Image 12.png

Here we got 6 vs 3, top of the pic, middle of the field looks crowded as **** right? Whats ****ed up about it is that its only half the defenders in coverage on that play. 4 vs 8/everyone is technically doubled and they still get pressure. What do we really expect from a 2nd year QB here?

Anyways... Liked the article as Im a big analytics guy, but I know where analytics have weaknesses... Short sample size in outlier scenarios... Again, thats why most of the research I do is on overall trends where sample size is plentiful.
 
