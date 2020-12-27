Tua thoughts and Belichick theory

I think the dolphins have a big problem on their hands. I wanted Tua over Herbert but obviously so far looking like a mistake. Unfortunately, he's showing me nothing he's terrible in the pocket but his biggest issue is he will only throw the ball if the guys wide-open which is not gonna happen in the NFL. So I don't know if he's a bust but he's not top-tier and he's not getting us to a Super Bowl if There is a major improvement. My other big problem is coaching. Carr could not move last night and they kept rushing three it made no sense the bomb happened because he had all the in the world. The other issue was the safety Rowe covering Waller why didn't they put a Howard or Jones on Waller. Didn't Flores learned this from Belicheck get rid of their biggest weapon and let someone else beat you. So a great win but unbelievably lucky. No matter what happens they have four picks, Out of the first 55 probably ,you need to grab a quarterback with one of those again just my opinion.