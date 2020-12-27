 Tua thoughts and Belichick theory | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua thoughts and Belichick theory

I think the dolphins have a big problem on their hands. I wanted Tua over Herbert but obviously so far looking like a mistake. Unfortunately, he's showing me nothing he's terrible in the pocket but his biggest issue is he will only throw the ball if the guys wide-open which is not gonna happen in the NFL. So I don't know if he's a bust but he's not top-tier and he's not getting us to a Super Bowl if There is a major improvement. My other big problem is coaching. Carr could not move last night and they kept rushing three it made no sense the bomb happened because he had all the in the world. The other issue was the safety Rowe covering Waller why didn't they put a Howard or Jones on Waller. Didn't Flores learned this from Belicheck get rid of their biggest weapon and let someone else beat you. So a great win but unbelievably lucky. No matter what happens they have four picks, Out of the first 55 probably ,you need to grab a quarterback with one of those again just my opinion.
 
risskybzns said:
No matter what happens they have four picks, Out of the first 55 probably ,you need to grab a quarterback with one of those again just my opinion.
We have our quarterback. Tua will be fine.
 
You just showed how little you know about football.
The safety usually covers the TE. Howard and Jones are corners and cover the WR.
And actually Rowe had good coverage on most of Wallers catches.
He is just a great athlete.
Reason he made the pro bowl this year.
 
I saw a stat from Omar that a lot of the defense that the Raiders were doing when Tua was in was dropping 8 into coverage with only a 3 man rush. That should show right there how they feel about Tua. They respect the qb and not the run.
 
Three years ago the Eagles thought they had their guy in Wentz. You just never know man. But I DO know you can’t judge a guy after a hand full of starts in his first year.
 
Tua is not done yet. This is a long process and we won’t know if it’s a mistake until after the 2022 season or so. Gauging everything off the last thing we saw is typical. I’m really not worried about this. This is an extremely tough situation for a rookie QB. Alive for a playoff berth and literally nothing to work with on offense. Give the kid a break, he will learn. If this Fitz relief situation is happening next year I’d say maybe we have a problem but I don’t expect it to.
 
'Deep said:
We have our quarterback. Tua will be fine.
Dan13Forever said:
Just used the ignore button.
risskybzns said:
I didn’t say everyone had to agree with me but kind of douche to say hit ignore button. Of course safeties cover TE my point is he plays more like a wide receiver and a skill set is definitely that of a wide receiver there’s no reason not to put a corner on him.
 
