Tua throwing right handed

I think most of the criticism lobbed at Tua is because the casual fan only, ever, watches QB's on their favorite college team and pro teams (even you Canucks) watches them throw right handed. There is something a little surreal about a left handed QB, and the brain tricks one into all sorts of mental gymnastics which, inevitably, get on message boards or spoken by TV blowhards about Tua. So, I saw this video of Miami in which the screen is reversed and Tua is throwing right handed. Like T.Hill says, Tua's balls are beautiful.



