With respect SF (and no offense ) because I know you are just trying to share some info, but that record doesn't mean **** to me right now - I am still pissed about Sunday. However, if Tua had won 4 Super Bowls like Montana ( heck, I'll take 1 SB), then maybe I would be happier. Right now, Tua's skill set isn't translating into wins when it matters, so anything else he does is meaningless. Honestly, his huge contract means he will be here next year, but I think in 2026 the Dolphins can cut ties without much impact. I hope they do. I don't have confidence in him anymore. I would rather start over all the way around. Get rid of them all!