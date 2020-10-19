TUA TIME !!!!

K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
6,607
Reaction score
109
With Tua able to get on the field and complete one whole series, withOUT being placed on IR, is it the perfect time to try and move him for what we can get ?? I think it is pretty obvious at this point that his stock will never be higher, any chance we could trick the Titans into a trade? Tue and a 2nd for that stud Tannehill? I think we have seen enough of this Tue experiment, it's time to move on. What say you ??
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
7,377
Reaction score
2,034
OK..who let the Jets fan in here?
 
F

finsgonewild

Pro Bowler
Joined
Dec 21, 2004
Messages
1,468
Reaction score
202
What are you smoking? It must be some really good stuff.
 
dol_fan_81

dol_fan_81

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
1,662
Reaction score
36
Age
31
Location
UK
I say you've been huffing paint
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,752
Reaction score
7,870
Location
Bahamas
:lmfao:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom