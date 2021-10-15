Tua To Start Sunday!!!

This Dolphins team is more talented than this jags team and theoretically should roll the jags with return of starting QB. TheO line, not online,has improved with Kindley demotion, and AJ switch. It's not "there" lol but it's markedly better than the first few games. That alone should alow TT more time and more important, confidence. He must put team on his back NOW if he wants THIS job. Tua we're getting ourready...