Tua To Start Sunday!!!

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa will start on Sunday, assuming everything goes well today - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is poised to return to the field on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. Miami coach Brian Flores said today that he’s told his players that Tagovailoa is their starting quarterback, barring something unexpected going wrong in today’s practice. “I let those...
This Dolphins team is more talented than this jags team and theoretically should roll the jags with return of starting QB. TheO line, not online, 😆 has improved with Kindley demotion, and AJ switch. It's not "there" lol but it's markedly better than the first few games. That alone should alow TT more time and more important, confidence. He must put team on his back NOW if he wants THIS job. Tua we're getting our 🍿 ready...
 
I've heard the Dolphins are one of the most popular NFL teams in England, is that true?
Yeah, for sure. I think the Dolphins have benefitted from the UK NFL boom in the 80s so a lot of people were suckered in by Dan and Don.

That’s how I got duped! 30 years later I’m sat here with a Marino jersey tattooed to my leg but without a playoff win for 20 years. Thanks a lot Dan.
 
Better see TE and RB pass blocking support. If he gets hurt again.....

