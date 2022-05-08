Tua top red zone QB last season

narwal007
NFL analyst Warren Sharp brought one of those topics to light on Thursday, as he referenced Tua Tagovailoa’s success in the red zone. He gave us a list of the league’s top-10 red zone quarterbacks based on success rate, and Tagovailoa’s position on the list might be surprising to some.
top-10 red zone QBs in 2021*
1. Tua Tagovailoa
2. Josh Allen
3. Jalen Hurts
4. Lamar Jackson (tie)
4. Tom Brady
6. Ryan Tannehill
7. Jimmy Garoppolo
8. Kirk Cousins
9. Aaron Rodgers
10. Teddy Bridgewater
*based on success rate (EPA>0), min 50 att
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 5, 2022