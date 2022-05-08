 Tua top red zone QB last season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua top red zone QB last season

N

narwal007

NFL analyst Warren Sharp brought one of those topics to light on Thursday, as he referenced Tua Tagovailoa’s success in the red zone. He gave us a list of the league’s top-10 red zone quarterbacks based on success rate, and Tagovailoa’s position on the list might be surprising to some.


top-10 red zone QBs in 2021*
1. Tua Tagovailoa
2. Josh Allen
3. Jalen Hurts
4. Lamar Jackson (tie)
4. Tom Brady
6. Ryan Tannehill
7. Jimmy Garoppolo
8. Kirk Cousins
9. Aaron Rodgers
10. Teddy Bridgewater
*based on success rate (EPA>0), min 50 att
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 5, 2022
gofins60

Being the top red zone QB is nice. But, when all is said and done, it didn't mean much overall for the Miami offense last season, because due to their lack of an o-line and running game and their dink-and-dunk passing game, they rarely made it to the red zone. Hopefully this year will be different, and they can be one of the top scoring offenses!
 
eMCee85

He was good in the RZ his rookie year too. It's between the 20s is the thing for him...
 
Feverdream

He's a smart player, and a quick study... At this point, I think that Tua has got about as much out of our offense as it was possible to get. The additions that we've made will tell us if he can win against good teams when he has help. A stat like this indicates that the answer may be 'yes'.
 
ANUFan

gofins60 said:
Being the top red zone QB is nice. But, when all is said and done, it didn't mean much overall for the Miami offense last season, because due to their lack of an o-line and running game and their dink-and-dunk passing game, they rarely made it to the red zone. Hopefully this year will be different, and they can be one of the top scoring offenses!
Can the kid have ONE MOMENT. Before posters attempt to take it away?
 
Y

Bottom line, Tua has done well with the situation given to him. Dont know why people call him a bust, i can see if he had a stacked team or even a mediocre team, then maybe people can truly say he cant cut it as an NFL QB. Otherwise, we will see what he can do with Talent around him, moreover Reps with his new weapons, coordinators, and OL.
 
