Tua training?

Listening to Joe Rose this morning, he referenced that Tua should be in the facility getting to know his guys(coaches/players?). Joe has obviously been heavily involved with the team for a long time and has friends high up the organizational ladder. He’s kind of giving off the impression that the team prefers him in house for off-season training.



I’ve seen a few of his training clips with his personal trainers and they’re attention grabbing on a Monday in March. But it is at least a little peculiar the team prefer him to be in the facility and he’s doing his own thing with personal trainers. I lean Tua apologist in a sense that the circumstances he’s had to deal with in his less than 20 starts would make it impossible for ANY quarterback to succeed.



At this point, the team has spent a ton of money and 5! draft picks this off-season to secure protection, a running game, and ELITE pass game options for a guy the new coaching staff seems to be all in on. If you’re not in Hawaii and working out down the road anyways, why not train in the new world class facility 10 minutes away?