Tua very well liked

Travis34

Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
NE, Indiana
I don’t know why he wouldn’t be?

I think he would play the uke for guys in college in the locker room lol I’m sure everyone hates the guy
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Sep 24, 2018
Mississippi
I like him and I jumped sky high when we drafted him. We just need a real coach and I hope Ross doesn't screw up this time with his coaching search.
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Aug 22, 2003
Da Ville
I don't care if he's well liked. I care if the locker room is confident in him and believe in him.

Rodgers is a **** and he's doing OK.

I don't know that Peyton was bffs with everyone.

I'd rather work for a boss I believe in and respect than someone I really like.

Edit - I am not saying they don't believe in him. Just stating that liability only gets you so far.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
None is I suspect know Tua personally. But just by way we see it’s hard to imagine how Flo, apparently, didn’t like him?

That’s baffling to me. The kid seems respectful, is a hard worker, and seems sincere. What’s not to like?
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Dec 1, 2005
Miami
Tua is incredibly humble which I love. Anyone who hates on him because of who he is is just a hater.
 
S

Sirspud

Jun 24, 2004
Haines City, Fl
ANUFan said:
None is I suspect know Tua personally. But just by way we see it’s hard to imagine how Flo, apparently, didn’t like him?

That’s baffling to me. The kid seems respectful, is a hard worker, and seems sincere. What’s not to like?
I just don't think Flores will ever think a developing qb is good enough.
 
M

Mitchell_NY

Dec 3, 2008
if you ever played football, you play harder for the teammates you like, than the ones you dont. Ryan Fitzpatrick, guys would go to heaven and earth for him. Can the same be said if a guy like Jay cutler? I dont think so.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Jul 10, 2005
Bahamas
There was a poster here who said he disliked Tua because he painted black crosses under his eyes.
 
