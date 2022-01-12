Tua very well liked

Mitchell_NY
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2008
- Messages
- 150
- Reaction score
- 77
It sounds like Tua is very well liked in the locker room. what do you guys think?
Yet Flores agreed to drafting him.It looks like Grier liked him more than Flores, so there’s that.
I just don't think Flores will ever think a developing qb is good enough.None is I suspect know Tua personally. But just by way we see it’s hard to imagine how Flo, apparently, didn’t like him?
That’s baffling to me. The kid seems respectful, is a hard worker, and seems sincere. What’s not to like?