Tua vs Brees year 2

That tweet is not meant to be informative or truthful... While that was Brees second year, he played 1 game in his first season as a pro... And those stats come from before they actually implemented the defensive holding rule. In 2002, there was exactly one QB with a rating over 100, Chad Pennington, Peyton Manning was 5th with a 88 rating.



Drew Brees was 24th. This is why you cant trust twitter.