 Tua vs Brees year 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs Brees year 2

Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,838
Reaction score
2,209

Just thought it was interesting.
most know I'm in the be patient wagon with tua. We get the right coach and supporting cast who knows what we have.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,675
Reaction score
22,994
Location
Montreal
That tweet is not meant to be informative or truthful... While that was Brees second year, he played 1 game in his first season as a pro... And those stats come from before they actually implemented the defensive holding rule. In 2002, there was exactly one QB with a rating over 100, Chad Pennington, Peyton Manning was 5th with a 88 rating.

Drew Brees was 24th. This is why you cant trust twitter.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,377
Reaction score
32,974
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Coach_Rob said:
my point is to be patient. that is all
Click to expand...
Fans are not patient. I'm sure Charger fans were calling Brees a bust hell his front office drafted Phillip Rivers so they were clearly ready to move on. Fans can afford to be patient by force or by choice because we have no control. Coaches can't be patient because they have to show results or be fired.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,838
Reaction score
2,209
superphin said:
Fans are not patient. I'm sure Charger fans were calling Brees a bust hell his front office drafted Phillip Rivers so they were clearly ready to move on. Fans can afford to be patient by force or by choice because we have no control. Coaches can't be patient because they have to show results or be fired.
Click to expand...
you are absolutely right
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom