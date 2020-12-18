Tua vs. Herbert

eMCee85

eMCee85

Its being discussed in multiple other threads so...

Tua = 1,214 yds, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 57.3 QBR

Herbert = 3,467 yds, 25 TDs, 10 INT, 66.5 QBR

These numbers are per ESPN.

Situations are different... obviously yes.

I am glad we got Tua and support him because he's a phin and I love our phins but man seeing Herbert sling the rock like he does, I admit, it does have me thinking. My reason for picking Herbert over Tua is the hip. I seriously worry every game about it. I dont like picking injured players. He's smart as **** though and hopefully the gamble pays off in the end.

So who made the better pick, Chargers or Dolphins?
 
AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

I think Tua is the better. Herbert has played more games and has way better weapons right now than Tua does.

You switch the players and I bet Tua puts up the same numbers with LA.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Lets see where they're at after each has attempted 500 passes. I would guess Herbert will have thbe edge yardage wise and Tua will have thrown fewer ints. It looks like both will be good qbs. In a few years you could have Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Mahomes , Jackson Watson, Lawrence and Mayfield as young qbs in the AFC. It's possible some teams are going to have pretty good qbs and still not have a top 10 qb.
 
D

DolfanISS

This question won’t be answered for years.

The real question is if Tua ends up being better how many Finheaven posters will be disappointed? Sure seems like some are married to their “should have drafted Herbert” take.
 
M

Michael Morris

He's got Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and a much better running game. In the end, I think both qb's are going to be really good. This year is like 1983 you couldn't go wrong with any one of these top qb's.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

DolfanISS said:
This question won’t be answered for years.

The real question is if Tua ends up being better how many Finheaven posters will be disappointed? Sure seems like some are married to their "should have drafted Herbert" take.
Its true on both sides. It seems there's no middle on these two qbs on this thread. Me, I like both qbs. Wouldn't it be awesome if they both turned out to be great qbs and it was like a Marino vs. Kelly almost every year. I would love that
 
