Tua vs. Herbert

Its being discussed in multiple other threads so...



Tua = 1,214 yds, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 57.3 QBR



Herbert = 3,467 yds, 25 TDs, 10 INT, 66.5 QBR



These numbers are per ESPN.



Situations are different... obviously yes.



I am glad we got Tua and support him because he's a phin and I love our phins but man seeing Herbert sling the rock like he does, I admit, it does have me thinking. My reason for picking Herbert over Tua is the hip. I seriously worry every game about it. I dont like picking injured players. He's smart as **** though and hopefully the gamble pays off in the end.



So who made the better pick, Chargers or Dolphins?