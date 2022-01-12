Tua vs Herbert

I cant understand the comparsion here whatsoever. They are both missing the playoffs again. Again. Herbert has better players at every single skill position as we have. It isnt even close. Tua playing with the worst O line in football. Street Rb's. 1 Wr. This is insane. would Herbert make us any better with our skill set? No. Herbert more skilled? yes., 100%. Does the talent on Miami match the talent on san diego? Not even close. It is beyond bizzare.