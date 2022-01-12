 Tua vs Herbert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs Herbert

I cant understand the comparsion here whatsoever. They are both missing the playoffs again. Again. Herbert has better players at every single skill position as we have. It isnt even close. Tua playing with the worst O line in football. Street Rb's. 1 Wr. This is insane. would Herbert make us any better with our skill set? No. Herbert more skilled? yes., 100%. Does the talent on Miami match the talent on san diego? Not even close. It is beyond bizzare.
 
Some people can’t get over draft picks for 30 years. Every team would do different in hindsight…gotta move on.
 
Mitchell_NY said:
I cant understand the comparsion here whatsoever. They are both missing the playoffs again. Again. Herbert has better players at every single skill position as we have. It isnt even close. Tua playing with the worst O line in football. Street Rb's. 1 Wr. This is insane. would Herbert make us any better with our skill set? No. Herbert more skilled? yes., 100%. Does the talent on Miami match the talent on san diego? Not even close. It is beyond bizzare.
Frankly Scarlet, I do not give a ….. So tired of this comparison.
 
