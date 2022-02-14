Tua vs. Stafford

My takeaway from these playoffs and SB was that what wins at the QB position is smart play rather than the super athlete QB or super arm QB. Outside of the Buffalo/KC game that had incredible QB performances, the other games were won by the QB that played conservatively and didn't make the big mistake. Even the SB played out that way. I don't believe Stafford has mediocre passing ability, but they won the game b/c he avoided the big mistake at the end after nearly giving it away with some big mistakes earlier (although I'm not sure if that 2nd INT was totally on him since it looked like WR stumbled a step before making that pass appear to be slightly inaccurate).



So give me the guy that plays smart, is accurate and understands how to get the ball to his play-makers as part of a balanced offense. IMO Tua needs experience and time to learn a new system to prove that he's the guy who can be an elite decision-maker. It is not going to depend on arm strength or size. Developing as a decision-maker is what will determine his success or failure.