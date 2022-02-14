 Tua vs. Stafford | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs. Stafford

cyesae

cyesae

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 8, 2008
Messages
225
Reaction score
17
Location
lickmybutt
If Matt Stafford can win a super bowl I don’t see why Tua cannot. Mediocre QB play can get it done, and Tua is still ascending. You don’t need Mahomes or Rogers back there to get it done.

The Dolphins will need to build a strong team around him to do so. Keep building the offensive line, and strengthen our skill positions. We’re closer than most believe.


Happy offseason,
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,777
Reaction score
34,572
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
flogging_dead_horse_what.jpg
 
Crump

Crump

NO QUARTER!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
6,270
Reaction score
14,352
Location
monroe nc
these are like the two polar opposites on the QB spectrum. This super bowl prob puts MS on pace to be a first ballot HOF'er. he pretty much erased alot of Marinos records from the books.

i love tua, hell i got his jersey and its the first one i've bought since ricky, but right now all we have is a QB with a high ceiling and pretty high floor. We can win with what we are getting out of Tua right now, we have yet to see what all we can get out of him.

Put there is a reason that the Rams traded the farm for MS
 
cyesae

cyesae

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 8, 2008
Messages
225
Reaction score
17
Location
lickmybutt
Stafford’s SB stats: 26/40 for 283 yards 3 TDs and 2 INTs and 89 passer rating. I’d call that a mediocre performance in today’s NFL, and think Tua could do much better
 
cyesae

cyesae

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 8, 2008
Messages
225
Reaction score
17
Location
lickmybutt
To win football games consistently you need 3 things: a good run game, strong defense, and competent Passing game. I believe Tua is a competent QB, and once we have the run game down we are in good shape. People want the sexy flame thrower arm, but don’t understand accuracy is the most important part of playing QB.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
1,810
Reaction score
518
Location
Tennessee
You gotta look at more than his super bowl stats though. Plus, Ram's run game was non-existent and made the Defensive scheme easier, especially when OBJ went down. He did well considereing his circumstances last night.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,987
Reaction score
24,511
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
lol. Mat Stafford has 50K in passing yards and is 12th all time in the NFL and just won the Super Bowl with a clutch 4th quarter drive. This isn't a vacuum, you cannot take a Super Bowl performance and make a comparison to a 3rd year QB.

There have been a lot of Hall of Fame QBs who've had marginal success in a Super Bowl simply due to the nature of this game, it's the absolute largest game of most players careers.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
7,909
Reaction score
3,448
Location
Sparks, NV
My takeaway from these playoffs and SB was that what wins at the QB position is smart play rather than the super athlete QB or super arm QB. Outside of the Buffalo/KC game that had incredible QB performances, the other games were won by the QB that played conservatively and didn't make the big mistake. Even the SB played out that way. I don't believe Stafford has mediocre passing ability, but they won the game b/c he avoided the big mistake at the end after nearly giving it away with some big mistakes earlier (although I'm not sure if that 2nd INT was totally on him since it looked like WR stumbled a step before making that pass appear to be slightly inaccurate).

So give me the guy that plays smart, is accurate and understands how to get the ball to his play-makers as part of a balanced offense. IMO Tua needs experience and time to learn a new system to prove that he's the guy who can be an elite decision-maker. It is not going to depend on arm strength or size. Developing as a decision-maker is what will determine his success or failure.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,399
Reaction score
14,739
Location
West Palm Beach
This is like the 10th thread with the same subject. It’s like the twilight zone in here.
 
The Gov

The Gov

I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
965
Reaction score
3,704
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
I stopped reading when you said Stafford is mediocre. He has been solid his whole career and will be in the HoF at some point imo. As far as Tua reaching those heights, who knows(Maybe not HoF of course just a solid performer)? Right now let's just hope McDaniel gets something out of him this upcoming season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom