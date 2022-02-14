Tua vs. Stafford

cyesae
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2008
- Messages
- 225
- Reaction score
- 17
- Location
- lickmybutt
If Matt Stafford can win a super bowl I don’t see why Tua cannot. Mediocre QB play can get it done, and Tua is still ascending. You don’t need Mahomes or Rogers back there to get it done.
The Dolphins will need to build a strong team around him to do so. Keep building the offensive line, and strengthen our skill positions. We’re closer than most believe.
Happy offseason,
The Dolphins will need to build a strong team around him to do so. Keep building the offensive line, and strengthen our skill positions. We’re closer than most believe.
Happy offseason,