Tua Week One All 22 Review

We usually give give it a few weeks but we have seen enough already / we have 2 years of film so…2 years of Flo the rat messin with the Tua and the OThis is no more than the floor of the 2022 season playing against what was a top 5 D last season. MM gave the Pats a lot of respect not even trying to score in the last minute.So then based on a vanilla scheme that did just enough but still gave the Pats fits (running the O thru Hill for the league to see) the consensus was same old Tua lolNot even close to what we are about to seeThis week I expect the O to feature some of Hill but a lot more touches for Waddle. MM has a lot to work with maybe he goes to the backs more looks this week Mostert / Edmunds with a run game like ours yeeshLet the head games begin MM