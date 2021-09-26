 Tua will play in Las Vegas!!! Just not today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua will play in Las Vegas!!! Just not today

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Rookie
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
64
Reaction score
112
Age
37
Location
Arlington, VA
You read it here first folks. Tua Tagovailoa will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the 2021-22 NFL season!!!! He will do so after he comes back in week 6, has a dominant performance in the rest of the season (going deep in the post season), and is selected to be first team for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!!!

B.E.L.I.E.V.E.

Go Tua, GO PHINS!!!!!
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,288
Reaction score
1,968
Tua-N MARINO said:
You read it here first folks. Tua Tagovailoa will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the 2021-22 NFL season!!!! He will do so after he comes back in week 6, has a dominant performance in the rest of the season (going deep in the post season), and is selected to be first team for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!!!

B.E.L.I.E.V.E.

Go Tua, GO PHINS!!!!!
Click to expand...
Oh to be young again! 😊
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom