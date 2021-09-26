Tua will play in Las Vegas!!! Just not today

You read it here first folks. Tua Tagovailoa will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the 2021-22 NFL season!!!! He will do so after he comes back in week 6, has a dominant performance in the rest of the season (going deep in the post season), and is selected to be first team for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!!!



B.E.L.I.E.V.E.



Go Tua, GO PHINS!!!!!