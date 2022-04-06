 Tua working on his velocity. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua working on his velocity.

Thumper1016

Thumper1016

napoleon dynamite GIF
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

LegionOfZoom said:
Not another Tua armstrength thread....

Serious question, Are you a chiefs fan? Because your name is what the chiefs used for their WRs in 2020.

FYI:
A few people question if he’s working on his velocity, this video shows he is and it looks like his torque is back to full strength as well.
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

mrbunglez said:
Serious question, Are you a chiefs fan? Because your name is what the chiefs used for their WRs in 2020.

FYI:
A few people question if he’s working on his velocity, this video shows he is and it looks like his torque is back to full strength as well.
DZimmer000

Marino threw so hard that the ball would whistle. I didn’t hear a whistle in that video. Just Sayin.
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

Using the assumed 40 yard distance and a launch angle of 30 degrees and a flight time of 1.7 seconds (using a frame by frame video editor to check), his throwing velocity might be something like 55.6 mph. Not world breaking but higher than his previous reported 53.5. Of course the number can vary quite a bit based on angle and 30 was just a guess. For comparison 60mph is about the top speed that can be thrown.
NBP81

NBP81

BlueUndertow said:
Using the assumed 40 yard distance and a launch angle of 30 degrees and a flight time of 1.7 seconds (using a frame by frame video editor to check), his throwing velocity might be something like 55.6 mph. Not world breaking but higher than his previous reported 53.5. Of course the number can vary quite a bit based on angle and 30 was just a guess. For comparison 60mph is about the top speed that can be thrown.
I dont think that throw made it up to 17 feet...
 
