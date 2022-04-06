Tua working on his velocity.

Using the assumed 40 yard distance and a launch angle of 30 degrees and a flight time of 1.7 seconds (using a frame by frame video editor to check), his throwing velocity might be something like 55.6 mph. Not world breaking but higher than his previous reported 53.5. Of course the number can vary quite a bit based on angle and 30 was just a guess. For comparison 60mph is about the top speed that can be thrown.