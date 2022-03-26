TuAmigos Podcast: Tyreek and Terron Join the Dolphins and Way Too Early Game Predictions

DolphinsTalk
TuAmigos Podcast: Tyreek and Terron Join the Dolphins & Way Too Early Game Predictions - Miami Dolphins
On this week’s TuAmigos Podcast on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, Carter and Jorge are joined by Hussam Patel and they talk about the Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead. Plus they look over the 2022 Dolphins opponents and give their way way way too early...
