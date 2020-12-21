Tua’s end zone INT

I know in the post game news conference he was hard on himself for that throw and said he was trying to force something but I’d like to point out this was the first pass of his rookie season where it showed his immaturity as a pro QB. That was the first time this year I looked at my television and said really why would you make that throw!. I think all of us know when rookie quarterbacks start and even vets there are at least a handful of throws in a season that are just bonehead throws. That was Tuas first. I was thinking about that after the game and in my opinion it makes me view that throw in a different perspective knowing he has made so many wise choices so far in his rookie campaign. I think the guy is way ahead of the game in his maturity and I hope he learns from that bonehead mistake. Just take the sack and get three on the board.