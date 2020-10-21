Tua's First Start +1

TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,654
Reaction score
584
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
I am going to cut to the chase. I am donating $1 to Finheaven in ode to Tua's number for his first start against the Rams. My goal here is to have fun with our fellow members and fund the site which is going to be overrun with Tua lovers and alleged fans who are jumping on the bandwagon; our fan base will need the additional server space.

Sidebets are encouraged; lets fund November for the site. Thanks everyone for participating in last weeks Jets beatdown; it was enjoyable watching the scoreboard go up as the FH meter went up.

Tua is our starter but Fitzpatrick is our father.

-TK
 
