DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 259
- Reaction score
- 641
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Tua’s Improvement Essential for Dolphins Success in 2022 - Miami Dolphins
I am not going to lie. In April 2020, I was one of many Dolfans screaming at the TV like crazy, desperately wanting the Dolphins to pick Alabama QB Tua Tagovaiola with the fifth overall pick in that year’s NFL draft. I was also informed that Oregon’s top QB prospect Justin Herbert was also a […]
dolphinstalk.com