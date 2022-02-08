 Tua's only real 'problem' in '21 was lack of support On the field | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's only real 'problem' in '21 was lack of support On the field

ChitownPhins28

For as much hand-wringing and consternation about scheme, playcalling or emotional support from Flores, what held Tua back was lack of talented/skilled players at offensive line and receivers getting open.
All the 'rah rah' crap and Xs and Os hoopla aside, until Miami’s players can win or break even doing Their Jobs, our O will struggle and Tua wont look great.
So, that's Still Grier and there's clouds in the forecast until there arent.

My .02.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Tua is a multi-threaded dilemma. I don't know where you want to start, but our offense as a whole with the exception of Waddle, is a problem. Tua won't be your qb if someone like Josh Allen is red hot and putting points on the board. And if we somehow have the receivers to support him, and the line to have a consistent ground game, then perhaps we can see Tua improve a bit better.
 
Yessir

This was obvious to anyone with a brain. Have zero faith in Grier to get it right tho. McDaniel being a schematic genius is our only hope
 
GhostArmOfMarino

So my issue is that we haven't really asked Tua to even do the things most NFL QB are asked to consistently.

When we have, hes failed on his own accord. Could be coaching and other issues involved too.

He gets one more year to put it together, from me anyway. Anything beyond that will be a massive waste of time.
 
67Stang

67Stang

I like Tua and everything you said is true. However, he needs to stay healthy and he definitely missed some throws he has to make. How much of that is happy feet because of a horrible O-Line? We shall see and hopefully can address that. I also wonder how much that finger was still bothering him, especially during the cold at the Titans. I said this in another thread, I broke the tip of my finger playing football and it took a solid 6 months to really get back to and resemblance of normal...and that was with proper rest. It still hurts like hell when I bang it and that was like 20 years ago LOL.

Bottom line, yes he needs support, he was better than Brissett, but he needs to play better as well!
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

i agree about the lack of performance (performers) surrounding Tua ... I know he can do better with better players and I think most Qb's would ... I want to see more grit/determination when the stuff hits the fan ... win or lose it's better for me to see the Qb making plays out of left field when necessary ... I agree " until Miami’s players can win or break even doing Their Jobs, our O will struggle " ... I think Tua deserves to be included.
 
