Tua's only real 'problem' in '21 was lack of support On the field

I like Tua and everything you said is true. However, he needs to stay healthy and he definitely missed some throws he has to make. How much of that is happy feet because of a horrible O-Line? We shall see and hopefully can address that. I also wonder how much that finger was still bothering him, especially during the cold at the Titans. I said this in another thread, I broke the tip of my finger playing football and it took a solid 6 months to really get back to and resemblance of normal...and that was with proper rest. It still hurts like hell when I bang it and that was like 20 years ago LOL.



Bottom line, yes he needs support, he was better than Brissett, but he needs to play better as well!