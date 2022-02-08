Tua's only real 'problem' in '21 was lack of support On the field

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 2,470
- Reaction score
- 2,513
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
For as much hand-wringing and consternation about scheme, playcalling or emotional support from Flores, what held Tua back was lack of talented/skilled players at offensive line and receivers getting open.
All the 'rah rah' crap and Xs and Os hoopla aside, until Miami’s players can win or break even doing Their Jobs, our O will struggle and Tua wont look great.
So, that's Still Grier and there's clouds in the forecast until there arent.
My .02.
All the 'rah rah' crap and Xs and Os hoopla aside, until Miami’s players can win or break even doing Their Jobs, our O will struggle and Tua wont look great.
So, that's Still Grier and there's clouds in the forecast until there arent.
My .02.