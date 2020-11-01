Tua's passes seemed slow and lofty...

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Scout Team
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
483
Reaction score
133
Location
Buffalo, N.Y.
This is the live game I've seen Tua play. His passes seemed to lack zip, or strength. The passes looked in slow motion.

Touch and accuracy are great, but you also need arm strength to fire passes into tight spots. Look at Herbert.

I'm not talking about atm strength in length of throws, but velocity.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,908
Reaction score
10,141
When Tua fully heals he will have more zip on his passes. But the guy never had a strong arm, at best it will be mediocre by NFL standards. His strengths are his decision making, general accuracy and leadership. He had a good first start!
 
PFC

PFC

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 13, 2005
Messages
589
Reaction score
35
Obviously very much controlled by the play calling and since we were comfortably up throughout he didn’t need to do anything more for us to win..He can thank our D and Goff for that, it won’t be that easy usually though..
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F.T.P.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
5,584
Reaction score
6,109
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Seems to be zipping them to me, especially the 4 passes that were dropped.

The individual post-game outlook on Tua is different if Gesicki catches a deep ball that literally hits him in the hands, and Williams catches 2 likely first downs that hit him in the hands as well. I think Gaskin dropped one, too.
 
