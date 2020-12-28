 Tua's passing charts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's passing charts

There are 3 games that look very similar strategically, the last 2 games and the Denver games. I really dont think that outside of those 3 Tua has been any kind of overconservative. Matter of fact there such a big difference between those 2 sets of games that Im pretty sure there's something to it. No idea what it is but IMO, its either gameplan based or there's something those 3 teams defensively that made Tua very uncomfortable.

That being said, I dont see anything alarming with those charts.


Week 16 vs. Raiders:

1609166454173.png

Week 15 vs. Pats:

1609166513170.png

Week 14 vs. KC:

1609166594613.png

Week 13 vs. CIN:

1609166648880.png

Week 11 vs. Denver:

1609166698624.png

Week 10 vs LAC:

1609166735709.png

Week 9 vs. ARI:

1609166778277.png

Week 8 vs Rams:

1609166824700.png
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
As I thought the big U. Notice his best passing game multiple attempts <20 yards inside the numbers.
Click to expand...
Hmmm... Arizona, 3 comp. inside the numbers, LAC 2, CIN 1, KC 2... Not sure we're looking at the same charts...
 
The raiders chart is the one where I’m like why are we not running routes down the field outside of clear outs.

if it’s not qb thing and it’s not an oc thing it has to be a lack of weapons and I get that part of it.

but to not attack the raiders dbs down the field I mean who will you attack?
 
