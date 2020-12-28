Tua's passing charts

NBP81
Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 11,252
- Reaction score
- 13,408
- Location
- Montreal
There are 3 games that look very similar strategically, the last 2 games and the Denver games. I really dont think that outside of those 3 Tua has been any kind of overconservative. Matter of fact there such a big difference between those 2 sets of games that Im pretty sure there's something to it. No idea what it is but IMO, its either gameplan based or there's something those 3 teams defensively that made Tua very uncomfortable.
That being said, I dont see anything alarming with those charts.
Week 16 vs. Raiders:
Week 15 vs. Pats:
Week 14 vs. KC:
Week 13 vs. CIN:
Week 11 vs. Denver:
Week 10 vs LAC:
Week 9 vs. ARI:
Week 8 vs Rams:
That being said, I dont see anything alarming with those charts.
Week 16 vs. Raiders:
Week 15 vs. Pats:
Week 14 vs. KC:
Week 13 vs. CIN:
Week 11 vs. Denver:
Week 10 vs LAC:
Week 9 vs. ARI:
Week 8 vs Rams: