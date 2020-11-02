Tua's Performance

I haven't really said my thoughts on Tua while I have been here. When Flores got hired I posted a long thread about how great I think Flores will be. I feel like I needed to bring a voice of reason to this forum after seeing so many absurd posts.



With regards to Tua, I don't want to go too far into an analysis about him but yesterday's performance to me was actually quite stellar. In my opinion, Tua manipulated with eye placement, navigated throwing lanes, went threw progressions QUICKLY, and threw extremely accurate throws outside a couple tosses. Everyone wanted him to open up and throw 40 times a game. Is the goal to win games or have Tua play like a madden player?



For him to do what he did on the Gesicki throw as a rookie and first game in a year is outstanding. Presnap read the leverage of the single high, stared down the right side of the field to bring the safety to that direction, then turned to the opposite side of the field and threw a pinpoint pass to Gesicki 30 yards down the field. That's freaking outstanding. That's stuff 10 year vets struggle with.



Look at some of his other tosses.



RPO slant toss to Preston: Threw it on the money, had proper zip and ball placement was spectacular.



Quick post/dagger to Parker in the endzone: Instant release, ball placement was absurd, and velocity was top notch.



Comeback to Jakeem: He sat in the pocket, went from his primary read on the left side of the field ALL the way back to the right side of the field on a comeback route. Do people not know how insane that is? Most QB's eye bang comeback routes because of placement and spot they expect their receiver to be. That was one of the most impressive throws outside of Gesicki's.



Out route to Malcolm Perry: Perfect placement, velocity and timing.



He had a few inaccurate, subpar throws but it was rare. His worst pass of the day was when he threw off backfoot to Jakeem on the drag route. He needs to set and throw. Unless he though Jakeem was sitting.



I've played for a long time and then played at a higher level for a bit too. What Tua does is so rare. I don't think you guys understand how rare it is.



Justin Herbert is the reason his team is losing so many games. Watch the games and not his stats. He has SO many inaccurate throws and his boneheaded interceptions in the second half yesterday opened the Broncos comeback. Stop watching box scores.



Tua is a generational talent and we saw glimpses of that.