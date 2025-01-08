Tuas record against playoff teams is 7-17 and even worse the last two years.

A lot of those losses vs good teams in the past seasons have come on the road. Other than Buffalo this season where Tua got injured we have been dealing with good teams better at home.

On the road many factors affect, weather is one of them, not for the Houston game tho, but I remember the crow noise was something that was affecting the communications between mcD and Tua and delaying sending the play in which in turn affected snapping the ball with enough time.

I believe things improved a bit better this year but there were a couple games were in reverted back to chaotic mode.



Next season. Will be telling as we have games vs teams in the playoffs this year at home.



I wanna see how we play these great teams as home without the weather factor and see if there's any improvement vs facing them on the road or in a neutral stadium . Which has been mostly the case the last two seasons