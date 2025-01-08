 Tuas record against playoff teams is 7-17 and even worse the last two years. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tuas record against playoff teams is 7-17 and even worse the last two years.

Some will say it is a team effort, then why we gave Grier another year after he hasnt assemble a team that can compete against true contenders.

Other will say it is imposible to be succesful with the stupid playcalling, and if you are right, then why we kept McDaniel.

Other will say Tua is just not good enough to make us a contender and if you are right guess who is our QB for 2025?

So we either kept one, two or three of the reasons we just CANT contend.

Good luck next year!
 
really an organizational effort
 
Tonight Show Songs GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
 
The whole team just sucks when playing good teams. Tua throws ints or gets a concussion, Hill and Waddle drops passes. The OL gets destroyed. The RBs fumble. Miami has 10+ penalties. The defense misses 20 tackles, the punter can't punt, the kicker misses FGs.

I will say Achane seems to be the only player that actually shows up every game even against the good teams. I remember a few Buffalo games where he was the only bright spot and the Ravens game last year
 
Lol yes!

You found the ONE player we can replace and make everything better. Lol

Keep dreaming bro.
 
A lot of those losses vs good teams in the past seasons have come on the road. Other than Buffalo this season where Tua got injured we have been dealing with good teams better at home.
On the road many factors affect, weather is one of them, not for the Houston game tho, but I remember the crow noise was something that was affecting the communications between mcD and Tua and delaying sending the play in which in turn affected snapping the ball with enough time.
I believe things improved a bit better this year but there were a couple games were in reverted back to chaotic mode.

Next season. Will be telling as we have games vs teams in the playoffs this year at home.

I wanna see how we play these great teams as home without the weather factor and see if there's any improvement vs facing them on the road or in a neutral stadium . Which has been mostly the case the last two seasons
 
