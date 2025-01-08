Tuas record against playoff teams is 7-17 and even worse the last two years.

DANTODUPER
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2005
- Messages
- 2,091
- Reaction score
- 1,811
Some will say it is a team effort, then why we gave Grier another year after he hasnt assemble a team that can compete against true contenders.
Other will say it is imposible to be succesful with the stupid playcalling, and if you are right, then why we kept McDaniel.
Other will say Tua is just not good enough to make us a contender and if you are right guess who is our QB for 2025?
So we either kept one, two or three of the reasons we just CANT contend.
Good luck next year!
Other will say it is imposible to be succesful with the stupid playcalling, and if you are right, then why we kept McDaniel.
Other will say Tua is just not good enough to make us a contender and if you are right guess who is our QB for 2025?
So we either kept one, two or three of the reasons we just CANT contend.
Good luck next year!