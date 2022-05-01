 Tua's steps to getting 100% | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's steps to getting 100%

Thanks for this post. Great stuff.

Reading this serves as a good reminder that Tua has entrusted his rehab and development with the right people. When the weight of an NFL franchise is on your shoulders, it’s probably pretty tempting to skip steps. Especially while your own fan base is busy talking about Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson.

Tua’s not afraid of hard work and smart enough to see that he had to be patient with his rehab, because if not, there’s no guarantee he makes it to the next step. 2 years ago, we drafted the right QB. I can’t wait for the naysayers to be served their plates of crow. They’ll be plenty to go around.
 
Aqua Man said:
You can imagine your mind wants to be 100% but you just cant. Moreover trying to block all the criticism, all the politics, trade drama, team/personnel problems, and coaching changes. Its alot to deal with. This got to be the year this team turns it around while giving him the tools to succeed, like every QB young and old. Im glad the investments this staff is putting in is actually happening, just theres a long way to go till next season lol.
 
