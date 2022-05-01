Tua's steps to getting 100%

Thanks for this post. Great stuff.



Reading this serves as a good reminder that Tua has entrusted his rehab and development with the right people. When the weight of an NFL franchise is on your shoulders, it’s probably pretty tempting to skip steps. Especially while your own fan base is busy talking about Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson.



Tua’s not afraid of hard work and smart enough to see that he had to be patient with his rehab, because if not, there’s no guarantee he makes it to the next step. 2 years ago, we drafted the right QB. I can’t wait for the naysayers to be served their plates of crow. They’ll be plenty to go around.