Tua's supposed "lack of athleticism"

I noticed this last year, but this year too. It's good tua doesn't scramble too often as he'd not a big qb. There are some who get away with it, but it's not worth the risk. Qbs who run a lot are more exposed to lbs and dbs flying down fast and getting in shots. You hear these pundits like Cowherd, often talking about tua's "low ceiling" because of him not having a rocket arm and not athletic. Yeah he doesn't have a rocket arm, but it's not weak. Some of your most successful qbs in history didn't have cannons but had the intangibles, Brady, Montana and Bress. I'm not saying he will be anything like these guys but just a point. And almost all of the biggest qb busts of all time had rocket arms. While Tua is not "fast" like your known athletic qbs, I'm leaving Jackson out because no qb is in his realm. But (Murray, Wilson, Mahomes, Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Mahomes can scramble well. While Tua doesn't have that speed, there's more to athleticism to me than running around and speed. Tua has deceptive athletcism. Another part of athletcism is shiftiness.It was amusing but the few times Tua did run, he cuts through holes or gaps or like a rb would ( not saying he runs like one or athletic like that obviousl) He has some shake and bake and side steps to juke. Don't forget he was healing from his hip past year too. Not gonna lie that juke he did on the falcons did was nice, especially for a qb lacking athleticism like Cowherd or such would say. I wanted a chris berman voice over go "whoop!" for some of those missed tackles he caused haLike I said Tua went all "shake and bake"on themPS: damn link is blocked from seeing on here. But if you click on the link it will send you to it on youtube