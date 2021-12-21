 Tua's supposed "lack of athleticism" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's supposed "lack of athleticism"

I noticed this last year, but this year too. It's good tua doesn't scramble too often as he'd not a big qb. There are some who get away with it, but it's not worth the risk. Qbs who run a lot are more exposed to lbs and dbs flying down fast and getting in shots. You hear these pundits like Cowherd, often talking about tua's "low ceiling" because of him not having a rocket arm and not athletic. Yeah he doesn't have a rocket arm, but it's not weak. Some of your most successful qbs in history didn't have cannons but had the intangibles, Brady, Montana and Bress. I'm not saying he will be anything like these guys but just a point. And almost all of the biggest qb busts of all time had rocket arms. While Tua is not "fast" like your known athletic qbs, I'm leaving Jackson out because no qb is in his realm. But (Murray, Wilson, Mahomes, Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Mahomes can scramble well. While Tua doesn't have that speed, there's more to athleticism to me than running around and speed. Tua has deceptive athletcism. Another part of athletcism is shiftiness.

It was amusing but the few times Tua did run, he cuts through holes or gaps or like a rb would ( not saying he runs like one or athletic like that obviousl) He has some shake and bake and side steps to juke. Don't forget he was healing from his hip past year too. Not gonna lie that juke he did on the falcons did was nice, especially for a qb lacking athleticism like Cowherd or such would say. I wanted a chris berman voice over go "whoop!" for some of those missed tackles he caused ha

Like I said Tua went all "shake and bake"on them
Shake And Bake GIF by The Heckler by TBS


PS: damn link is blocked from seeing on here. But if you click on the link it will send you to it on youtube
 
I agree he is more athletic than people want to give him credit for, like that run last year vs arizona

But other times he looks super clunky when running. I think thats just him being indecisivie of: if he wanted to pass it / run it, the best course of eluding the defender. Maybe work on that in the offseason some lol
 
Travis34 said:
I agree he is more athletic than people want to give him credit for, like that run last year vs arizona

But other times he looks super clunky when running. I think thats just him being indecisivie of: if he wanted to pass it / run it, the best course of eluding the defender. Maybe work on that in the offseason some lol
Or he's apprehensive, because he remembers his hip injury.
 
I loved him trucking that guy vs the jets but we dont need to see a lot more of that
 
Travis34 said:
I agree he is more athletic than people want to give him credit for, like that run last year vs arizona

But other times he looks super clunky when running. I think thats just him being indecisivie of: if he wanted to pass it / run it, the best course of eluding the defender. Maybe work on that in the offseason some lol
yeah, I think it's his undecisiveness too. That's the ironic thing tho. Some players can be fast right, but not shifty. Some have both, so a qb can be more athletic via speed while another not have such speed, but quick cuts and shiftiness which is as athletic in a different way. Some have it both. Lamar jackson is an example of speed and shiftness, like damn the cuts and moves lamar can make but with blazing speed.
 
Travis34 said:
I agree he is more athletic than people want to give him credit for, like that run last year vs arizona

But other times he looks super clunky when running. I think thats just him being indecisivie of: if he wanted to pass it / run it, the best course of eluding the defender. Maybe work on that in the offseason some lol
That run on atlanta db was pretty nasty too.
 
I think realistically Tua was always elusive since his high school days. But the plan for Tua, with injury history, Is to be brady esque and have a long career shredding defenses. And get out of the pocket when its available.
 
Yoodakine56 said:
I think realistically Tua was always elusive since his high school days. But the plan for Tua, with injury history, Is to be brady esque and have a long career shredding defenses. And get out of the pocket when its available.
C'mon. You can look at the guy and see he's not athletic. He's got no definition.
 
Yoodakine56 said:
I think realistically Tua was always elusive since his high school days. But the plan for Tua, with injury history, Is to be brady esque and have a long career shredding defenses. And get out of the pocket when its available.
Yeah it's amazing how ignorant some analysts think tua not running is because he lacks athleticism, but more likely him being careful because of his hip injury. It's smarter being that way. Running around too much can shorten qbs careers. Ppl always talk about qbs that can run because we have hyper athletic qbs that came on in the past 20 years or so like Vick, Vince young and Lamar jackson. But there have been many fast and good athlete qbs in the past. People remember Steve Young in his later years where he won a superbowl and would scramble but became more of a pocket passer. The guy did that because he learned to run less over time from the big hits. I think he had to retire from like 9 concussions or so later in his career. But Steven young was pretty darn good athlete for a qb. I don't know if you've seen that like 90 something yard td run he had vs vikings. Steve youngs 40 time was 4.55 which is pretty good for qb and actually the same time as Russel Wilson who we all know is quite the good scrambler
 
Joe Dolfan said:
C'mon. You can look at the guy and see he's not athletic. He's got no definition.
What does definition have to do with athleticism? It's not appearance, but various strong performance in different athletic ability. I guess o linemen must not be athletic because they have big guts and not chiseled abs
 
cltchperf said:
Yeah it's amazing how ignorant some analysts think tua not running is because he lacks athleticism, but more likely him being careful because of his hip injury. It's smarter being that way. Running around too much can shorten qbs careers. Ppl always talk about qbs that can run because we have hyper athletic qbs that came on in the past 20 years or so like Vick, Vince young and Lamar jackson. But there have been many fast and good athlete qbs in the past. People remember Steve Young in his later years where he won a superbowl and would scramble but became more of a pocket passer. The guy did that because he learned to run less over time from the big hits. I think he had to retire from like 9 concussions or so later in his career. But Steven young was pretty darn good athlete for a qb. I don't know if you've seen that like 90 something yard td run he had vs vikings. Steve youngs 40 time was 4.55 which is pretty good for qb and actually the same time as Russel Wilson who we all know is quite the good scrambler
I totally agree brother
 
