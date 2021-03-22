Tua's trainer posts new pic and interesting caption

Tiko377
He is going to be a new QB he's looking motivated.
his desire to be great is unmatched.
Atleast you are man enough to admit itI'm starting to feel pretty s***y that I ever wanted Watson.
Couldn't be happier with what Tua is doing.
He has to get back to where he was.Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
So Tom Brady started Pliability at 38 years old. What's hard to understand about a guy that lost significant muscle mass and strength due to an injury that most only get in car accidents? Other than a few pictures of you seeing him do strength training what do you know about Tua's training program that we don't? I think you were legitimately either asking a question or you were taking a shot at Tua's durability rather than focusing on the progression he has made since the season has ended.Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
I like how you pretend to know what their focus is.Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
He met Guerrero in 2006. His TB12 website was created in 2013, not sure where you are coming with 38 years old.So Tom Brady started Pliability at 38 years old. What's hard to understand about a guy that lost significant muscle mass and strength due to an injury that most only get in car accidents? Other than a few pictures of you seeing him do strength training what do you know about Tua's training program that we don't? I think you were legitimately either asking a question or you were taking a shot at Tua's durability rather than focusing on the progression he has made since the season has ended.