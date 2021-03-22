 Tua's trainer posts new pic and interesting caption | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's trainer posts new pic and interesting caption

D

DannyMcCoy

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 28, 2020
Messages
218
Reaction score
231
Age
37
Location
Usa
Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,108
Reaction score
953
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
I'm optimistic and hopeful for Tua, and have been from the get-go. Having said that, none of this PR stuff moves the needle for me whatsoever. I expected him to do what he's doing because it's his fkn job.
He's either going to play well or he isn't, and this 'training room propaganda' has been shown by players for decades, and the guys that went on to have crappy years and crappy careers have been posting their fluff videos, too.
Having said that, I do accept and honor the fact that Tua's offseason has been rife with negative press and public doubts about his ability, so I understand and accept the pushback by people close to Tua. I do hope that the messaging by Tua and his people does sway some peoples opinions the way it apparently affected MrChadRico here.

I saw something in that game vs AZ and a few other moments besides, that told me that Tua has 'IT' in ways that crush his lack of size or possible arm-strength measurable shortcomings (no pun intended). Between his college film and the good play he had last year, I Expect that he can play NFL QB at a high level.
But, he's either going to ball or suck on the field stating September and none of this training video will mean a damn thing.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,043
Reaction score
1,011
DannyMcCoy said:
Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
Click to expand...
So Tom Brady started Pliability at 38 years old. What's hard to understand about a guy that lost significant muscle mass and strength due to an injury that most only get in car accidents? Other than a few pictures of you seeing him do strength training what do you know about Tua's training program that we don't? I think you were legitimately either asking a question or you were taking a shot at Tua's durability rather than focusing on the progression he has made since the season has ended.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
512
Reaction score
697
Location
Miami
DannyMcCoy said:
Tom Brady is playing at 43 years old by focusing on his pliability, with only 1 major career injury. Tua and his trainers are focusing on getting bigger even though he has already suffered two major injuries. Interesting.
Click to expand...
I like how you pretend to know what their focus is.

Interesting...
 
D

DannyMcCoy

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 28, 2020
Messages
218
Reaction score
231
Age
37
Location
Usa
danstilldaman said:
So Tom Brady started Pliability at 38 years old. What's hard to understand about a guy that lost significant muscle mass and strength due to an injury that most only get in car accidents? Other than a few pictures of you seeing him do strength training what do you know about Tua's training program that we don't? I think you were legitimately either asking a question or you were taking a shot at Tua's durability rather than focusing on the progression he has made since the season has ended.
Click to expand...
He met Guerrero in 2006. His TB12 website was created in 2013, not sure where you are coming with 38 years old.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom