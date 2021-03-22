Tua's trainer posts new pic and interesting caption

I'm optimistic and hopeful for Tua, and have been from the get-go. Having said that, none of this PR stuff moves the needle for me whatsoever. I expected him to do what he's doing because it's his fkn job.

He's either going to play well or he isn't, and this 'training room propaganda' has been shown by players for decades, and the guys that went on to have crappy years and crappy careers have been posting their fluff videos, too.

Having said that, I do accept and honor the fact that Tua's offseason has been rife with negative press and public doubts about his ability, so I understand and accept the pushback by people close to Tua. I do hope that the messaging by Tua and his people does sway some peoples opinions the way it apparently affected MrChadRico here.



I saw something in that game vs AZ and a few other moments besides, that told me that Tua has 'IT' in ways that crush his lack of size or possible arm-strength measurable shortcomings (no pun intended). Between his college film and the good play he had last year, I Expect that he can play NFL QB at a high level.

But, he's either going to ball or suck on the field stating September and none of this training video will mean a damn thing.