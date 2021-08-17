 Tuesday 8/17 10 AM TC Tweets HERE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tuesday 8/17 10 AM TC Tweets HERE

Morning all. We are back to practice today. Today is a 10 am practice session. Weds & Thurs are the same time and also open to fans but those days will be joint practice with the Dirty South Pigeons.

For reference on all practices: https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/

Hopefully we start seeing players come back healthy and get some Fuller and DVP and Phillips into practice. There was some good and bad in the game with the Windy Murderville Honey Guzzlers. Please as always, like the tweets we work hard to provide you all. We're in the meat of camp now.
 
First- thanks for always being on top of these threads Loco.

And never heard of him being hurt let alone the wrist, seems kind of out of nowhere. I’d love to be paid full salary to not work for two years.
Become more valuable to employers then
 
Add Wilson to the wish list of players we hope is back in the action this week.
 
I’m going to miss all the references to Windy Murderville 🤣 So sad and true.

Looking forward to the tweets today boys! Thanks for your work
 
I kind of like the joint practices tbh, gives greater perspective to what units need to work on.

I know health and safety are a high priority in today’s game but man would I love two a days and hitting in practices. Feel like tackling and offensive line play has deteriorated significantly over the past 15 years league wide.
 
Well Hurns made picking the WRs for the 53 a little easier...
Hurns was never a finalist imo. It’s probably between hollins, Preston, Bowden and Perry. Foster looked bad imo the other night
 
Hurns was never a finalist imo. It’s probably between hollins, Preston, Bowden and Perry. Foster looked bad imo the other night
Hollins has made the roster imo, not sure on the others.
 
Hurns was never a finalist imo. It’s probably between hollins, Preston, Bowden and Perry. Foster looked bad imo the other night
I agree; Hurns is a great vet presence but with only doing work at WR his odds were long. Hollins is a ST ace. Williams is you g and super talented albeit injury prone and Bowden and Perry offer positional flexibility and ST play.
 
