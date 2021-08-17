Tuesday 8/17 10 AM TC Tweets HERE

Fin-Loco
Morning all. We are back to practice today. Today is a 10 am practice session. Weds & Thurs are the same time and also open to fans but those days will be joint practice with the Dirty South Pigeons.
For reference on all practices: https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/
