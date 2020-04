I would gladly give back all the draft picks the Dolphins received in those two trades to have Tunsil and Fitzpatrick on the team instead. Perhaps the players drafted at 18 and 26 will turn out to be solid NFL players but we already know that a Tunsil and Fitzpatrick are pro bowl caliber players in the NFL.

Since that obviously isn’t going to happen, I will just root for the players who the a Dolphins did draft and hope they have develop into pro bowl players too.