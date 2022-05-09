 Tunsil Trade to Date | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tunsil Trade to Date

We can critique Chris Grier, but the results of the Laremy Tunsil trade is simply unreal.

Here's what Miami has received....

Johnson Bademosi
Julien Davenport
Noah Igbinoghene
Solomon Kindley
Jaylen Waddle
Jevon Holland
Tyreek Hill
Channing Tindall
Erik Ezukanma
2023 1st round pick from SF
 
However people want to paint the picture, is their own perspective. I personally don't credit Grier for all of it though. I credit the GM for the Texans for putting us in this situation. We lucked out the he wanted to give up a king's ransom for a player that didn't deserve a king's ransom and that one of their 1st rounders ended up being pick #3 because they sucked so bad. We also lucked out that the #3 pick happened to be in a year where there were a few QB's that warranted trading up for (this year we would not have been so lucky).

All b.s. aside, the end result of trading Tunsil for Holland, Hill, Waddle AND another 1st is pure genius. I just personally felt like some of this was pure luck and I'm still skeptical of Grier (although he is growing on me)...
 
