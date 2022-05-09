Tunsil Trade to Date

However people want to paint the picture, is their own perspective. I personally don't credit Grier for all of it though. I credit the GM for the Texans for putting us in this situation. We lucked out the he wanted to give up a king's ransom for a player that didn't deserve a king's ransom and that one of their 1st rounders ended up being pick #3 because they sucked so bad. We also lucked out that the #3 pick happened to be in a year where there were a few QB's that warranted trading up for (this year we would not have been so lucky).



All b.s. aside, the end result of trading Tunsil for Holland, Hill, Waddle AND another 1st is pure genius. I just personally felt like some of this was pure luck and I'm still skeptical of Grier (although he is growing on me)...