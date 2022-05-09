Tunsil Trade to Date

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 18,500
- Reaction score
- 17,344
We can critique Chris Grier, but the results of the Laremy Tunsil trade is simply unreal.
Here's what Miami has received....
Johnson Bademosi
Julien Davenport
Noah Igbinoghene
Solomon Kindley
Jaylen Waddle
Jevon Holland
Tyreek Hill
Channing Tindall
Erik Ezukanma
2023 1st round pick from SF
Here's what Miami has received....
Johnson Bademosi
Julien Davenport
Noah Igbinoghene
Solomon Kindley
Jaylen Waddle
Jevon Holland
Tyreek Hill
Channing Tindall
Erik Ezukanma
2023 1st round pick from SF
Last edited: