two and a half hours into free agency and we don’t have a new OL nor WR......we're doomed

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 44,748
- Reaction score
- 80,873
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Just kidding of course. This has barely started. I'm glad to have Ogbah back and I like Edmonds too but of course we need a WR in free agency and that's dried out a lot but still some good options out there like Juju or ARob and Kirk.
as far as OL, I'm hoping we get at least one starter and maybe even two.
as far as OL, I'm hoping we get at least one starter and maybe even two.