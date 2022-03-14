 two and a half hours into free agency and we don’t have a new OL nor WR......we're doomed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

two and a half hours into free agency and we don’t have a new OL nor WR......we're doomed

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
44,748
Reaction score
80,873
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Just kidding of course. This has barely started. I'm glad to have Ogbah back and I like Edmonds too but of course we need a WR in free agency and that's dried out a lot but still some good options out there like Juju or ARob and Kirk.

as far as OL, I'm hoping we get at least one starter and maybe even two.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,133
Reaction score
3,737
Location
Canada
I really want to see us address OL in FA. I think adding veterans to that position group will help stabilize the line this upcoming season. It will also help our efforts to salvage pieces from previous regimes (Hunt + Eich + AJax + Deiter). If we can have our offensive line mostly shored up by the end of FA, it will also open up our ability to target other needs (WR + LB) in the draft.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,657
Reaction score
2,716
Can we get Terron Armstead signed? That would be a lynchpin on the OL. As far as WR, perhaps we could grab Allen Robinson, but the fins may be waiting for the draft to address here.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
216
Reaction score
614
Location
Tampa FL
I think basically every single person in the world that can spell "NFL" knows that the Dolphins need to address the o-line this offseason. I have no doubt the front office is working on that as we speak. Easier said than done though; there's 31 other teams who want to make their teams better
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,950
Reaction score
16,136
Love getting Ogbah back. He's been durable, productive and a great system fit.

Edmonds was a surprise, but I'll trust he fits what McDaniel is looking for at running back.

Honestly, I was hoping for Joe Noteboom who re-upped with the Rams.

Wouldn't be against spending big on Armstead, but there is the injury risk.

Maybe Eric Fisher could be a short-term solution.

Landry at the right price would be a nice add.
Wouldn't overspend on a receiver, though.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,383
Reaction score
2,553
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Arm, Collins and Wagner or Campbell - GO
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,886
Reaction score
19,657
Age
69
Location
Miami
Third Eye said:
Can we get Terron Armstead signed? That would be a lynchpin on the OL. As far as WR, perhaps we could grab Allen Robinson, but the fins may be waiting for the draft to address here.
Click to expand...
A lynchpin for likely 70% of the games. Because over the course of his 8 year career, he has only averaged playing 70% of the games for the Saints.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,576
Reaction score
3,926
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
DOLFANMIKE said:
Armstead and Collins would both go a long way into making us better. Put them on the OT's spots and let everyone else battle it out for OG and Center.
That will let us draft a LB and WR high in the draft.
Click to expand...
I like that solution but at the same time, I think we should keep our eyes open for an upgrade at Center.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
21,305
Reaction score
22,495
Why even make the thread? All it’s going to do is invite drama
 
B

bradmcnutt13

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 21, 2010
Messages
3,771
Reaction score
2,199
You're hoping for one starter? :lol: I guess we could just pick up a 3rd rounder in the draft and call it a day. I'll send out my condolences card to Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom