Two cap notes of interest

Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract.​ The team will convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $17 million in cap space. Although this is likely a one-off maneuver the front office will utilize exclusively to work around 2021's reduced salary cap, the language in the 25-year-old's 10-year deal allows Kansas City to convert salary or bonuses to a signing bonus at any time. Mahomes remains signed through the 2031 season.



The Chiefs are sliding into cap Hell. Deferring monies and cutting all of your linemen in an attempt to get under the cap is long-term poison.



NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Cam Newton's one-year contract with the Patriots includes $5 million in base value.​ It's vastly different language from the initial report that stated Newton had re-signed for $14 million. He'll receive a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in guaranteed money and per-game bonuses, but the remaining $9 million will have to be accrued via longshot incentives for the playoffs, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, MVP, Super Bowl MVP, etc. The Patriots still have the third-most cap space ($68.64 million) in the NFL and will likely look to address its offense with a majority of that number, quarterback included.



Dammit... as usual, the Patriots are cap smart, and way ahead of 90% of the other teams.